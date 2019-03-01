PETA lectures AOC: Eliminate meat, dairy and eggs from Green New Deal menu

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2019

In her quest for climate justice, Green New Deal author Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a “duty” to go vegan, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has laudable, ambitious goals, and PETA encourages her to take a fresh look at the evidence and make sure that meat, dairy, and eggs are wiped from her dinner plate and out of the Green New Deal’s policies,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

Reiman’s comments came after photos posted on Twitter of AOC dining with an aide who was eating a burger went viral.

“It may be an inconvenient truth to some, but when animal agriculture is a bigger contributor to climate change than all the world’s transportation systems combined, climate justice advocates have a duty to go vegan,” Reiman said.

Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, addressed animal farming (i.e. farting cows) in the Green New Deal and has also suggested that Americans should eat fewer burgers.

She said on Showtime, “And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement: “Because animal agriculture not only is devastating to animals but also poisons the environment and makes Americans sick, what we need is a Vegan Green New Deal. PETA hopes Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will promote equity, environmental justice, health, and kindness by recognizing the need for vegan food policies.”

According to a study by the American Action Forum, the Green New Deal, which calls for a sweeping overhaul of the economy and energy sector over 10 years, comes with a price tag estimated at $93 trillion – or about $600,000 per household.

