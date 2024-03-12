Pentagon warns: Prepare for massive new wave of illegals coming from Haiti

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2024

Amid social collapse as gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, the Pentagon is warning that a large number of Haitian illegals will try to enter the United States.

During a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Department of Defense officials testified that they are preparing for the possibility of an influx of Haitian illegals coming to the U.S. via Florida.

Florida Republican Rep Matt Gaetz pressed Pentagon officials during the hearing to state “what we are doing to prepare for that wave and to ensure that these people are not paroled into the United States as the administration has done with people on the southern border, but instead are repatriated back at the dock at Port-au-Prince?”

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Rebecca Zimmerman responded that the department is “doing a number of things to ensure that we’re keeping track of the situation and we’re prepared.”

Zimmerman said that additional assistance has been approved for the Coast Guard, to which Gaetz responded that he had “talked to the Coast Guard, and what they say would really support them would be more naval vessels, would be DoD support.”

“And because I think you correctly said that there is an anticipated mass migration here, there are specific legal authorities that we can access that I would implore you to access, specifically, George W. Bush signed Executive Order 13276. And in that executive order, there is the ability for any president to designate an anticipated mass migration, and get gray hull naval vessels into the straits of Florida to deter that migration and then to reach Patriot those people before they get to Florida,” the congressman continued.

In a State Department fact sheet for “sweeping new actions to manage regional migration,” Haitian nationals qualify for a “new family reunification parole processes” that allows illegal aliens to come to the US on a “case-by-case basis.” This is in addition to the 30,000 illegal immigrants that are being brought from Haiti among other countries.

There is concern that convicted criminals may be among the wave of Haitian illegals who try to make it into the U.S. Over 4,000 inmates have been broken out of two of the country’s largest prisons and have remained in the streets wreaking havoc, reports say.

With no prime minister and a government in disarray, the gangs’ power over the capital is reportedly near absolute.

Gangs control more than 80% of Port-au-Prince and the country’s most notorious gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier has again told the prime minister to resign.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday said he will resign and leave power after the establishment of a transitional council, adding, “Haiti needs peace. Haiti needs stability.”

“My government will leave immediately after the inauguration of the council. We will be a caretaker government until they name a prime minister and a new cabinet,” Henry said.

Henry’s adviser Jean Junior Joseph told CNN that Henry would remain in his role until the formation of a new interim government.

🚨HATIAN INVASION INCOMING: DoD officials testify before the House Armed Services Committee that the Biden Administration is anticipating mass migration from Haiti into the US via Florida. pic.twitter.com/gCnidVeXgu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 12, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists