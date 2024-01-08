Pentagon leadership under fire by rank and file, former President Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2024

A group of 231 active and retired U.S. military members have signed an open letter calling for leaders at the Pentagon to be held accountable for the enforcement of the Covid vaccine mandate, saying the injections caused debilitating injuries and deaths.

“While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion,” the letter, dated Jan. 1, states.

“Service members and families were significantly harmed by these actions. Their suffering continues to be felt financially, emotionally, and physically. Some service members became part of our ever-growing veteran homeless population, some developed debilitating vaccine injuries, and some even lost their lives,” the letter states.

The letter accused military leaders of “continuing to ignore our communications regarding these injuries and the laws that were broken.”

The mandate was instituted in August 2021. The Department of Defense said some 98 percent of active-duty troops had been vaccinated by December 2022. The vaccine mandate was formally dropped early in 2023.

The mandate forced more than 8,400 troops out of the military for refusing to take the injections.

At 4am EST today (a few min ago), senior military leaders received an email with a letter attached called the Declaration of Military Accountability. I know because I sent the email. I sent it on behalf of myself & 230 other signatories of the letter. The letter is not addressed… pic.twitter.com/jFkF3FmcA8 — Brad Miller (@BradMiller1010) January 1, 2024

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump called on the Biden Administration to fire Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after Austin failed to inform the administration that he had been hospitalized.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines