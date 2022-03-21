Pennsylvania video shows 1 person dumping multiple ballots into drop box

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2022

A single person is seen on video dumping a stack of ballots into a drop box, the Montgomery County (Pennsylvania) Republican Committee said.

The video was taken at the box at the Upper Dublin Library during the off-year election on November 2, 2021, according to a March 19 report by Around Ambler, which obtained the video via a right-to-know request.

According to Pennsylvania election law, voters can only place their own ballot in the drop boxes.

“There is a process that allows a voter unable to visit a drop box to designate a person to submit a ballot for them, but those ballots aren’t permitted to be submitted at a drop box,” the report noted.

More than 100 people dropped off more than one ballot at the Upper Dublin drop box in just a few hours of video reviewed by the Montgomery County Republican Committee, said Liz Havey, chair of the committee.

Havey also claimed that the county would not place security at the drop boxes and did not review the video.

