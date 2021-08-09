Pax Vaxxana: How a Bill Gates-financed doctor hypes new geopolitical weapon of mass coercion

Special to WorldTribune.com, August 9, 2021

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

The Bill Gates-funded doctor is very displeased that you aren’t blindly genuflecting before his unassailable brilliance.

Breitbart’s Dr. Susan Berry notes:

In a July 28 paper in PLOS Biology titled “Mounting antiscience aggression in the United States,” Peter Hotez writes that a “band of ultraconservative members of the US Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent US biological scientists.”

Dr. Berry aptly describes Hotez’s role in promoting a bullying regime narrative on vaccines:

Hotez, who describes himself on Twitter as a “Vaccine Scientist-Pediatrician-Author-Combating Antiscience,” and often appears on MSNBC and CNN, adds, “In parallel, conservative news outlets repeatedly and purposefully promote disinformation designed to portray key American scientists as enemies.”

Indeed, Hotez, professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine, is frequently trotted out as a big-box media star. Here he is on July 20 on CNN recklessly declaring that unvaccinated Americans pose a threat to children:

“So many people, unvaccinated individuals, are getting [the] Delta [variant] that children are getting swept up along with it, and I think this is going to make things very difficult as the school year opens,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, said Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, Hotez’s roots reach back to the notorious globalist Rockefeller Tree. He told the American Medical Association in February:

Yeah, so I’m an MD, PhD vaccine scientist. I did the MD, PhD program at Rockefeller University and Cornell back in the 1980s and knew I wanted to do vaccine development then. Because probably pediatrics is the specialty most closely related to vaccines, I did some pediatric training as well, and I was an attending physician in pediatric infectious diseases at Yale for many years. Now I’m mostly focused in the lab and developing vaccines.

A 2016 article aptly displays the ridiculous game being played here. “Nonpartisan” NPR, which is funded by Bill Gates, delivers a fawning tribute to a health “expert” who is also funded by Bill Gates:

[Hotez’s] projects receive funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which as many of our readers know, is a funder of NPR and this blog. When he’s not in the lab or in grant meetings, Hotez plays the role of advocate and spokesperson.

Aren’t the American people thoroughly sick by now of this blatant propaganda racket that poses as science?

Hotez is not merely an “advocate” for vaccination, as NPR claims. Check out this 2020 UN Foundation interview. He is talking about product here. Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, etc., except with vaccines:

We have to get away from this notion that there’s just going to be one vaccine….

That’s not going to happen. You’re going to see several vaccines with different uses. So for instance, some vaccines will be effective mostly targeting the people at highest risk of getting severely ill or dying. There may be a vaccine that’s uniquely tailored to people with underlying chronic morbidities such as diabetes or heart disease. There may be a vaccine that can elicit a rapid immune response for healthcare workers since we’re seeing so many healthcare workers get sick. There may be one for first-line responders. Or one for pediatric use to start immunizing kids when they’re adolescents, like the HPV vaccine.

Those are the words of a salesman, not a scientist.

Oh, but sure, he’s a healer, he only cares about helping people. There is no political agenda at all:

One, right now we’re in the middle of an era when we’re seeing the rise of populist regimes and extreme nationalism. We’re seeing this in the United States with the Trump Administration, we’re seeing it in Brazil with the Bolsonaro regime, in Italy, and multiple other places. And I think it’s more important than ever to speak to a diverse array of people with different political ideologies.

Where would you ever get such an idea?

I’ve been writing speaking on this wave of intimidation against prominent US scientists from the political right. We’re under threat since Jan 6. I have a definite essay on this out soon looking at how this is a well known tactic from authoritarian states in Hungary Brazil https://t.co/3zWeqY4sxw — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 21, 2021

It is extremely interesting to note that Hotez has promoted the notion of vaccines as a potent weapon in global power politics. Way back in 2001, he wrote unequivocally on this theme:

Finally, the study of political science will be brought into the fold in order to explore the role of vaccines in conducting diplomacy and foreign policy.

Indeed, the notion that vaccines may function as agents of conflict resolution is one that has deep historical roots. Edward Jenner, the British inventor of the first smallpox vaccine, was considered a hero in France as well as in England and was called upon to mediate prisoner exchanges. Jenner was elected as a foreign member of the Institute of France at a time of almost continuous warfare between the two nations during the early 1800s.

Hotez goes on to offer a host of 20th Century historical examples that he believes buttresses his argument that scientists can help establish a Pax Vaxxana, ending wars around the world and ushering in a new era of trans-national peace.

He also enthusiastically called for the very sort of working relationship with Asian nations that led to the disastrous Wuhan Lab experimentation that many prominent figures now believe likely created the COVID-19 pandemic (bold added):

The developing economies of Asia offer attractive targets for implementing vaccine diplomacy. Nation states in both East and Central Asia are noted for their high rates of infectious diseases and yet they also benefit from advanced infrastructures that are capable of conducting complex diplomatic missions. Some Asian countries also nurture sophisticated biomedical research institutes with capacity for vaccine R&D and distribution. Three potential regions for vaccine diplomacy include Korea, the new Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) alliance, and South Asia.

Hotez has stated that he does not believe the Wuhan Lab is responsible for unleashing the coronavirus on the world. He does call for an investigation, nonetheless, but this should be tempered by the fact that he knows his fellow regime professionals would conduct any such probe.

Which leads one to wonder, just how friendly is Hotez with the Asian communist superpower? He has made several appearances on Chinese state-controlled media outlets over the years. More damningly, he was a featured expert in an over-the-top propaganda piece that was part of the shameful “advertorial” journalism China has regularly purchased in major U.S. news publications.

“China’s Virus Containment Wins Praise,” reads the headline on a 2020 piece authored by China Daily Global that was published by the Wall Street Journal as part of its much-criticized “partnership” with communist media.

Hotez is the first person quoted in the article, appearing in paragraph two:

“China has done extraordinary things to mostly contain the virus within Hubei and central China,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, to China Daily. “They recognize their responsibility to the world as well as to the people of China and have worked hard to contain this virus.”

Hotez embarrassingly sounds like a CCP fellow traveler with his cringeworthy salute to the bravery of the Chinese people:

“As a physician-scientist, I’m inspired by the heroism of so many Chinese physicians, nurses and healthcare workers who have risked their lives in Wuhan and nearby cities. This is an inspiration for us all,” said Hotez.

“In the memory of the Chinese doctors and healthcare workers who gave their lives to help others in this epidemic, we are dedicating our vaccine institute [Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development at Baylor College of Medicine] to developing coronavirus vaccines,” he said.

Texas Children’s Hospital is so enthralled with China that it encourages people to tune into its official propaganda organ to catch Hotez discussing vaccines:

Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at @TexasChildrens, speaks on the development of a vaccine against the #coronavirus. Learn more via @CGTNOfficial: https://t.co/yt9ztRAKps — Texas Children's (@TexasChildrens) February 7, 2020

Hotez no doubt would consider any closer look at his chummy China ties as “antiscience aggression” that should be shut down via “federal hate-crime protections” (both quotes made by Hotez and cited in Dr. Berry’s Breitbart article.)

Globalists are using vaccines as geopolitical weapons, and they mean to crush all dissent in the same way all tyrannies have crushed rebellion throughout history: with all the institutional means at their disposal.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief