European parliament member: Pfizer official admitted Covid vax was never tested to stop transmission of virus

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2022

Pfizer admitted during a Tuesday hearing of the European Union parliament that its Covid vaccine was never tested to stop transmission of the virus, an EU parliament member said.

During a Covid Committee hearing, EU parliament member Robert Roos from the Netherlands said “one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me, at the time of the introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus.”

The Pfizer director’s admission “removes the entire legal basis for the Covid passport” that is required for travel in Europe, Roos said.

🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. “Get vaccinated for others” was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

