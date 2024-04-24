Patriots in the U.S. Senate? Really? Meanwhile, it’s party time in Kyiv

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2024

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed the $95 billion foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan … with more than $60 billion of that pot of taxpayer money going to Ukraine.

The aid package breezed through with a vote of 79-18.

In the House, Democrats after voting in unison to pass the foreign aid package, paid homage to their new messiah Volodymyr Zelensky by waving the Urkainian flag and chanting, “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted: “Democrats get so patriotic when it comes to other countries. Word is, some of ‘em shed a few tears of joy. To them, protecting Ukraine’s borders is top priority — even as they discount the importance of border controls in America.”

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack noted: “Watching American representatives pass out & wave Ukrainian flags in the United States House of Representatives chamber infuriated me. If there is one room in our country that should only have the American flag present, it is this room.”

Chumley agreed, adding: “And the fact Democrats don’t know this already speaks volumes about the Marxist, socialist, communist threads that are running through today’s Democrat Party.”

Nine Republicans who previously voiced opposition flipped their votes: Katie Britt of Alabama, Tom Cotton or Arkansas, Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

The House and Senate passed the package despite significant opposition from the American public.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey found that 47% believed the new taxpayer funds going to Ukraine was “too much.” Just 20% wanted more, and 24% believed it was “about right.”

A majority of women, Hispanics, and Republicans in the poll opposed further spending. The new spending will nearly double Team Biden’s investment in Ukraine.

Senators had the opportunity to attempt to delay the package via floor speeches. But they were only permitted up to an hour to speak. There were few takers.

Why? Where have all the Senate patriots gone?

It’s a recess week. Gotta put those Disney World annual passes to good use.

Kentucky “Republican” Sen. Mitch McConnell made a beeline to regime media outlet Politico to proclaim: “This was a really, really big day for America and for the rest of the world that actually elects their leaders. When you’ve been here as long as I have, you’ve had a few big moments. I don’t think I’ve ever had a bigger one than this in terms of the level of importance to our own country and to our place in the world.”

Mitch then trotted over to Fox News to complain to Chad Pegram: “I think the demonization of Ukraine began by Tucker Carlson.”

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament (MEPs) in Ukraine were assuredly partying down upon hearing of the new cash bonanza coming their way.

Instead of fining democrats for waving flags, the House Sergeant at Arms just called and said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video post. Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America. https://t.co/5DPWoo4cLw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 23, 2024

Your Choice