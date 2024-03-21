Part 2: What the FBI did with the Biden laptop and other U.S. officials’ electronic devices

Special to WorldTribune, March 21, 2024

Background

The Department of Justice (DOJ), specifically the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), took possession of an Apple laptop previously used by Hunter Biden (Hunter) on 12/09/2019, following months of back-and-forth with a computer repair shop owner named John Paul Mac Isaac.

Hunter had abandoned the device at Mac Isaac’s shop in Wilmington in April 2019. Based out of the Wilmington Resident Agency of the Baltimore Field Office (BAFO), FBI Special Agents Mike Dzielak (1-267-273-6744; DOB: 03/16/1971) and Josh Wilson (1-973-699-5695; DOB: 05/09/1978), both child pornography investigators, took weeks to respond to Mac Isaac, who wanted the device out of his shop because he believed it contained evidence of felonies. When the FBI agents finally acquired the laptop, their subpoena was issued under the pretense of a money laundering investigation.

This Report would not have been necessary if law enforcement had done its job.

Dereliction of duty is nothing new for the FBI, as its government-sponsored cover-up occurred with Anthony Weiner’s devices. Additionally, besides a few notable exceptions, news outlets and think tanks in America have been unwilling to investigate and expose the hundreds of crimes and conflicts of interest on the Biden Laptop which — as you will read — definitively implicate the sitting pResident, Joe Biden (Joe).

After the FBI slow-walk came to light just before the 2020 pResidential [s]election, Agent Dzielak deleted his Facebook account and other online information. It is unclear whether the fact that Hunter lobbied the U.S. Congress on behalf of Agent Dzielak’s alma mater (Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, which awarded Joe an “honorary degree” and where Dzielak’s son, Luke, is a student) factored into Dzielak’s decision to not act on the Bidens’ numerous federal and state felonies.

Information about the other fed, Agent Wilson, was difficult to locate, as if he, too, had intentionally scrubbed his online presence. We do know that Agent Wilson previously served at the FBI Headquarters (FBI HQ) as the Coordinator for the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team. ….

In 21st-century America, crimes and/or scandals involving electronic devices owned by public officials and their families are becoming an alarming trend. In fact, Hunter having abandoned his infamous water-damaged laptop at Mac Isaac’s repair shop was merely the latest in a string of national embarrassments.

Our research group would not be concerned with such embarrassments if they did not provide America’s many enemies — both foreign and domestic — with considerable blackmail.

Discontented with the many limited hangouts released so far, this Report was our effort to give a true, complete, and lasting account of the Biden Laptop and its contents, which span over a decade.

To illustrate a point previously alluded to, the non-exhaustive list below of various electronic device scandals and public officials illustrates this national embarrassment:

A laptop — along with an iPhone and iPad — that belonged to former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-NY-11) contained sexually explicit images he exchanged with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina. The devices contained evidence of other felonies, including classified emails between Huma Abedin, Weiner’s then-wife, and then-U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton

Former Congressman Chris Lee26(R-NY-26) used his cell phone to take explicit photos and sent them through Craigslist to strangers

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton illegally used a private email server, which she had installed in a closet in her home in New York, for official government work while she was the U.S. Secretary of State. As a result, 38 public officials were “cited for violations” in the criminal conspiracy.

Former FBI agents and philanderers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, exchanged hundreds of text messages on government-issued devices about everything from their hatred of Donald Trump and their “insurance policy” about his election to the logistics of their trysts

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA-25) recorded and photographed her sex and drug binges with staff and her now ex-husband, which led to her resignation from Congress and a failed lawsuit against the outlets that exposed her degenerate and illegal behavior

Ed Buck, a former mega-donor to Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA-28) — and a member of the Electoral College in 2016 for the state of California — filmed and photographed his drug and sex benders with indigent Black men, which led to his conviction after two of the men died as a result of Buck injecting them with lethal doses of methamphetamine

Thousands of emails from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign manager, revealed his associates’ participation in séances and secret engagements with international bankers.

AP will not publish this series. You can with FPI.

* The voluminous footnotes for ‘Report on the Biden Laptop‘ are available online and with the purchased edition.

For The Record

Part 1: The DOJ ‘has utterly failed at its mission’ as documented by the Biden laptop

Part 2: What the FBI did with the Biden laptop and other U.S. officials’ electronic devices