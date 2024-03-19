DOJ ‘has utterly failed at its mission’ as documented by the Biden laptop

Special to WorldTribune, March 17, 2024

Legal Accountability

The mission statement of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is to “enforce the law and ensure fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans.”

As the preceding sections of this Report demonstrated, there are over 450 documented violations of state and federal laws and regulations on the Biden Laptop. A majority of these violations are felonies, and the penalties for some of the felonies include substantial time (by mandate) in state and/or federal prison. (Ironically, Joe was the driving force behind several of these so-called “mandatory minimum” requirements.)

For three years — and during two presidential administrations — the DOJ has utterly failed at its mission.

This sober analysis of the DOJ’s work is not an “opinion” or “perspective”; This analysis is verified by the vast paper trail of crimes that the Biden Laptop reveals and the fact that the device has done little more than collect dust on the DOJ’s shelf since 12/09/2019 (when FBI agents from the BA field office seized it pursuant to a grand jury subpoena).

The DOJ’s failure is not the result of faceless bureaucratic inertia — particular people with particular biases and agendas are responsible for this grave miscarriage of justice and sad limited hangout.

As explained in great detail in Section II (Business-Related Crimes), the Biden family’s money laundering/FARA violations in relation to CEFC Energy — disguised, many times, as “consulting fees” — affects not only the Bidens, but the entire nation.

Matt Olsen is the DOJ’s top official responsible for working with U.S. attorneys to prosecute these crimes.

Instead, Olsen is worried about “harmful” ethnic profiling; Olsen, at AG Merrick Garland’s direction, cancelled the DOJ’s China Initiative.

In addition to FBI personnel Laura Dehmlow and Elvis Chan, among several others (who were referenced in Section I) colluding with the social media oligopoly to throw cold water on the Bidens’ crimes (which were on the Laptop), Jennifer Kennedy Gellie — Olsen’s subordinate at the DOJ — has refused to take action on the dozens of FARA violations committed by the family.

As FARA’s “Unit Chief,” Jennifer is responsible for making recommendations to Olsen for prosecutions. Again, as explained in Section I, the Department is nothing more than the makeup and motives of its personnel. The biases of particular feds — such as Bryan Vorndran, who had the gall to tell U.S. congressmen which questions he was going to address — are impeding the equal application of U.S. federal law. Few issues are more important to the legitimacy of the U.S. government.

Two-Tier System

Take but one concrete example: Hunter was arrested for cocaine possession following his graduation from high school.

Exactly three years later, his dad delivered an impassioned speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate: “If you have a piece of crack cocaine no bigger than this quarter that I am holding in my hand, one-quarter of $1, we passed a law, through the leadership of Senator Thurmond, myself, and others, a law that says if you are caught with that you go to jail for 5 years. You get no probation.

You get nothing other than 5 years in jail. The judge does not have a choice.” Joe praised the central role he played in creating laws that — if applied equally — would put his son behind bars for years: “We changed the law so that if you are arrested and you are a drug dealer, under our forfeiture statutes, the Government can take everything you own, everything from your car to your house to your bank account. Not merely what they confiscate in terms of the dollars from the transaction that you have just got caught engaging in, they can take everything. We have laws in the last several years where we do not allow judges discretion to sentence people. Flat-time sentencing. You get caught, you go to jail.”

The screenshot [above] — from a video that is freely available to anyone with an Internet connection — reveals a double standard and absence of “equal justice under law.”

* The voluminous footnotes for ‘Report on the Biden Laptop‘ are available online and with the purchased edition.

For The Record

