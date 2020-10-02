Parody song released: ‘Commie Kamala Chameleon’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2020

The song “Karma Chameleon”, performed by Culture Club featuring singer Boy George, is very 80s. Many say it is also very catchy.

The Constitutional Rights PAC is hoping voters find their parody of the song, entitled “Kamala Chameleon”, catchy as well.

According to the PAC, the parody takes “the radical Democrat vice presidential nominee” Kamala Harris “to task both for being a Commie, Commie, Commie” and for telling “lies in every way.”

According to the GovTrack analysis of key votes, Harris has been one of the most radical leftist members of the Senate since her election in 2016. In 2017, Harris cast more left-wing votes than 97 of her colleagues. The following year, she was ranked in the top four for casting liberal votes. And in 2019, she became the most radical member of the Senate, scoring a 0.00 on the conservative voting index.

Explaining the origins and purpose of the parody song, Constitutional Rights PAC founder and chairman Larry Ward said: “We’re taking a page from one of Kamala Harris’ favorite Marxist mentors, Saul Alinsky, who wrote: ‘Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.’ Welcome to the world you helped create, Ms. Harris.”

The song’s full lyrics are as follows:

There’s a hatred in your eyes all the way

Without remorse, you tell your lies in every way

You’re a commie without conviction

You’re a commie who doesn’t know

How to stop the reelection

Of President Trump, of President Trump

Commie, commie, commie Kamala Chameleon

You need to go, cause Joe don’t know

Biden’s so sleazy to sniffing around those teens

You dirty fiend, you dirty fiend

Spare me your wicked words and evil ways

You cheer the riots, burn and loot I hear you say

That the cops are an affliction

Now, we must be safe and strong

You must be gone, be gone forever

You and ding dong, you and ding dong

Commie, commie, commie Kamala Chameleon

You need to go, cause Joe don’t know

Biden’s so sleazy to sniffing around those teens

You dirty fiend, you dirty fiend

The economy needs some revival

But, you’re a loser, not Trump’s rival

You’re a commie without conviction

You’re a commie who doesn’t know

How to stop the reelection

Of President Trump, of President Trump

Commie, commie, commie Kamala Chameleon

You need to go, cause Joe don’t know

Biden’s so sleazy to sniffing around those teens

You dirty fiend, you dirty fiend

