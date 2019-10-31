‘Pajama boy’ revealed: Limbaugh on the ‘whistleblower’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2019

The so-called Trump-Ukraine “whistleblower” has been revealed and now “we can expose” him “and everything about him,” radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

“We know the whistleblower’s name. I told you yesterday we knew the whistleblower’s name,” Limbaugh said on his Oct. 31 broadcast.

“The guy was a plant in the White House by the CIA to do exactly what he did. We know his name. He’s one of a dime-a-dozen Yale or Harvard graduates, literally a 30-year-old Pajama Boy doing the bidding of John Brennan in the White House.”

Limbaugh continued: “This whistleblower… He’s not a whistleblower! This is another thing. This guy’s a leaker! He’s not a whistleblower! His name is Eric Ciaramella. He’s 30-some-odd years old. I’ve got a picture. It looks like the Pajama Boy in the Obama ad that they ran back during, I think, the first term.”

Reports on Oct. 30 said Ciaramella, a registered Democrat, is a holdover from the Obama White House.

“Why the hell was he still there? What do you mean, ‘held over’? This guy… I’ve probably seen this guy there. I’ve been to the Oval Office two or three times since Trump’s been president. I’ve been in the West Wing. I’ve probably seen this guy slithering around,” Limbaugh said. “It never even registered. Next time I go, I’m gonna keep a sharp eye for people I think might be John Brennan holdover plants, ’cause they’re obviously slithering all over the place.”

But, Limbaugh added, “that’s not even half the story. The so-called whistleblower, is 33 years old, ‘a registered Democrat [Can anybody say’“partisan’?] held over from the Obama White House, previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan…’ He is ‘a vocal critic of Trump’ who did you know what else? This guy helped initiate the Russia ‘collusion’ investigation” which was a nothing burger!”

Limbaugh continued: “This guy was involved from the get-go, starting in 2016, doing John Brennan’s bidding from the West Wing on furthering the whole Trump-Russia collusion operation of which there wasn’t one! As per the esteemed Robert J. Mueller XIV or whatever Robert J. Mueller he is. So this Pajama Boy — and they don’t want us to know who he is for these obvious reasons. Now Schiff and his buddies are saying, ‘Well, we don’t need to know the young whistleblower’s identity. We don’t really need to hear from the whistleblower.’

“Of course we don’t now — and everybody has known who this guy is for weeks, folks. Trump has known, Trump’s aides in the White House. Everybody has known who this guy is. For some reason beyond me, his name didn’t leak, and that’s a classic illustration of the swamp protecting itself. There’s another reason. Nobody would be impressed by this guy.”

Limbaugh continued: “When you hear ‘CIA agent,’ ‘embedded CIA agent,’ you think ‘Spy, national security,’ You think ‘grizzled veteran,’ not somebody who doesn’t shave but twice a week. He’d be totally unimpressive as an image witness. He’s a left-wing government leech! Ciaramella is. He hates Trump. He loves Obama. He’s from the Ivy League. They’re a dime a dozen in government. The Ivy League is a factory for these kinds of guys.”

Reports have said Democrats this week blocked Republicans from asking more questions about Ciaramella and intend to redact his name from all deposition transcripts.

“Too late,” Limbaugh said. “Everybody knows who he is. And then Vindman… Vindman is from the same pedigree. They’re all part of the CIA or the John Brennan bunch. John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, is the puppet master for all of this — and these guys are feeling their oats now. They came out, they sat down, and they had an appearance at the National Press Club last night that C-SPAN televised.

“We have some audio sound bites. They’re really feeling their oats. They’re now bragging they’re from the deep state and they’re doing the Lord’s work, and thank God for the deep state. The deep state is protecting…what? The American people from the American people! The deep state is making sure that when you don’t do what they think you should do, they’re gonna undo it, which is all this is. I don’t mean to minimize it. This isn’t about impeachable offenses.”

Limbaugh added: “It’s just the latest in a never-ending line of efforts the Democrats are making to get rid of Donald Trump by way of overturning the election results of 2016.”

