Oversight Committee investigating China’s infiltration of ‘every sector’ in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2024

The House Oversight Committee has launched a “government-wide” investigation of communist China’s ongoing and nationwide influence campaign in the United States, committee chair James Comer said on Thursday.

“Without firing a single bullet, the Chinese Communist Party is waging war against the U.S. by targeting, influencing, and infiltrating every economic sector and community in America,” Comer, Kentucky Republican, said in a statement.

The Oversight Committee’s investigation follows the revelation of several bombshells in Peter Schweizer’s new book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, which landed at number one on the New York Times bestseller list one week after its release by HarperCollins.

Comer said the committee will demand federal agencies provide information on how the United States is combating the Chinese Communist Party’s warfare that influences several significant sectors:

• Education

• Agriculture

• Critical infrastructure

• Research

• Energy

• Business

• Space

• Technology sectors

“We know that this coordinated influence and infiltration campaign by the CCP threatens U.S. military readiness, the technology sector, financial markets, agriculture industry, education systems, and intellectual property. The lives and security of all Americans are affected,” Comer said.

Blood Money revealed how the Biden family raked in $5 million from the business partner of the “White Wolf,” the head of a Chinese gang involved in the drug trade.

Schweizer also exposed how China is involved in the fentanyl crisis throughout North America and uncovered how the CCP uses TikTok as a “modern day Trojan Horse” to push propaganda into the United States.

“I’m thrilled that Chairman Comer is launching a major investigation on this,” Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart News senior contributor, told Breitbart News. “I look forward to helping the committee in their efforts.”

