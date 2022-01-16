‘Outrageous’: MIT scientist warns Covid vaccine risks overwhelm benefits for children

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2022

Children should not receive the Covid vaccine because the risks for harm from the jab far outweigh the benefits, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said.

It is “outrageous to be giving vaccines to young people because they have a very, very low risk of dying from Covid,” Dr. Stephanie Seneff said in a Thursday interview on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle”.

Seneff, a senior research scientist with MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, said the benefits for children from the coronavirus vaccine are minimal and “when you look at the potential harm from these vaccines, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Repeated boosters, Seneff added, “will be devastating in the long term.”

When it comes to parents getting their kids the Covid jab, Seneff said, they “should do everything they can to avoid it, absolutely everything they can.”

In a 2021 article co-authored with Dr. Greg Nigh, a naturopathic oncologist, and published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, Seneff noted that the “exceptionally rapid movement” of these vaccines through controlled trials and into mass deployment “raises multiple safety concerns.”

The article also pointed to the vaccines’ “potential relationship to a wide range of both acute and long-term induced pathologies, such as blood disorders, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune diseases.”

The accelerated and unprecedented production of the vaccines means they have no “history and context against which to fully assess risks, hoped-for benefits, safety, and long-term viability as a positive contribution to public health,” the authors stated in the 42-page article titled “Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief