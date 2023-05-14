Outraged in Chicago: Biden voters protest priority status for illegal immigrants

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2023

The same voters who put in place the officials who made Chicago a sanctuary city are now complaining that the Windy City is giving illegal immigrants priority status.

Residents of South Shore, where 97% voted for Joe Biden in 2020, are furious after finding out hundreds of illegals are bumping them off housing waiting lists.

The city is also using South Shore High School as a temporary holding space for up to 500 migrants.

Residents of South Shore are speaking out after a lawsuit was filed claiming the school had not been zoned for residential use and that residents were not properly consulted of the plans.

“Why would any leader put our black communities, already riddled with crime, at further risk by placing unvetted non-taxpayers steps away from our seniors, our children and our homes that we have worked so hard to secure?’ one furious resident said at a recent press conference.

“All of these resources that have not come to us now you want to overly compensate for people that have never lived here before. We need to be taken care of first and foremost before anything else happens!” Daily Mail online cited one outraged citizen as saying.

Residents packed into an auditorium and confronted local officials with similar complaints earlier this month.

“How could you do that without consulting us?” one resident told the officials.

“Build the wall. Make a border,” shouted another.

Nubia Willman, a city official, was booed by the crowd as she attempted to defend the plans.

“What’s important is that we really establish this is humanitarian crisis, and we are here,” she said.

“While this crisis may constitute an emergency for the city of Chicago, it does not constitute an emergency for the South Shore community,” Alderman Michelle A. Harris claimed.

Natasha Dunn, J. Darnell Jones and “South Shore neighbors” are plaintiffs to a lawsuit filed against the city and Chicago Public Schools on Thursday, according to Block Club Chicago.

A number of residents demanded the migrants be moved to a facility in the North Side of Chicago.

‘Why not Pilsen, Belmont Cragin, Logan Square, Little Village, South Chicago, South Deering, or Hegewisch? Communities that have a supportive cultural infrastructure?’ said Jones.

South Shore, Chicago voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a whopping 97% This is how residents are reacting to 250-500 migrants coming to their area: pic.twitter.com/X4lbibdStV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, struggling homeless veterans have been kicked out from upstate hotels to make room for migrants sent by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing a nonprofit group that works with the veterans.

“The ex-military — including a 24-year-old man in desperate need of help after serving in Afghanistan — were told by the hotels at the beginning of the week that their temporary housing was getting pulled out from under them at the establishments and that they’d have to move on to another spot, according to the group and a sickened local pol,” the report said.

“Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants,’’ said Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation.

Toney-Finch said 15 of the veterans were kicked out of the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh about 60 miles north of New York City in Orange County, where Adams has been sending the city’s overflow of immigrants against local officials’ wishes.

Toney-Finch told the Post she believes it all comes down to money: “They want to get paid” more, she said of the hotels, referring to what her group shells out to get the vets housing compared to what the city is paying for each migrant.

“That’s so unfair, because at the end of the day, we are a small nonprofit, and we do pay $88 a day for a veteran to be there,” she said.

While it’s unclear what the city is paying upstate, various reported deals between the Big Apple and Manhattan hotels have called for payments such as $190 a night — part of an estimated $4.3 billion migrant price tag for taxpayers through spring 2024.

