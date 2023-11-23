Out of touch? Darryl Hall files a restraining order against John Oates

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 23, 2023

Daryl Hall has filed a lawsuit against former musical partner John Oates, claiming breach of contract, according to reports. Additionally, a Nashville judge granted Hall’s filing on a restraining order against Oates.

So, what happened between the two people who make up one of the most successful musical duos of all time?

The court documents are sealed, but TMZ reported that “It appears from the docket Hall and Oates were in arbitration over some dispute. Typically, musical groups have their own contracts, and it would seem Hall believes Oates violated that deal. As for what it could be … possibly a dispute over division of royalties, or it could be over Oates singing their songs in solo acts.”

The Nashville Chancery Court confirmed the existence of the lawsuit and restraining order but declined further comment.

Oates has been touring this year, most recently in Arizona earlier this month.

As TMZ points out, Hall disparaged Oates on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast last year, saying, “You think John Oates is my partner? … He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner. John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

Hall used the duo’s 1980 No. 1 hit “Kiss on My List” as an example, saying: “I did all those [harmonies]. That’s all me.” Oates is not credited as a songwriter on “Kiss on My List,” but is listed as a co-produced with Hall.

Hall & Oates met in 1967, formed their duo three years later and released 18 studio albums since their 1972 debut, “Whole Oats.” The pop-R&B duo boasts six No. 1 singles, including “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” and “Out of Touch.”

Hall & Oates toured together as recently as October 2022. They released their latest studio album, “Home for Christmas,” in 2006.

Hall and Oates have solo recording careers and have toured separately over the years, but the duo has never officially split up.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines