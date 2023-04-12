‘Our big problem is nuclear warming’: Trump provides new insights in Carlson interview

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2023

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump said the “greatest threat” facing the world today is “nuclear warming.”

In his first interview since he surrendered April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, pleading not guilty to all charges, it was clear that Trump recognized that the Carlson audience was much more aware of reality than most.

In the interview, the former president skipped over his usual talking points. Big Media, not surprisingly, went into overdrive to downplay the new insights on the “N word”, his arraignment in NYC, and Joe Biden (something is wrong).

“When I listen to people talk about global warming that the ocean will rise in the next 300 years by 1/8th of an inch and they talk about how this is our problem. Our big problem is nuclear warming but nobody even talks about it,” Trump said.

“I call it the ‘n-word.’ You have two ‘n words.’ You don’t mention either one of them,” Trump continued. “The nuclear word you don’t mention because the power is so destructive. I met with professors at MIT and I was preparing for a debate. I wouldn’t say it was a long preparation, but I did want to talk about nuclear because I consider it to be the single greatest threat the world has, far greater than global warming… not even a contest.

“And all it takes is one madman…and it’s only a matter of seconds. You don’t have to wait 200 to 300 years for it to happen.”

The former president said that China is five years away from having similar nuclear capabilities to the U.S, while Russia currently has weapons that could do “500 times” more damage than the bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Trump expressed concern about Russia’s nuclear weapons capability and its impact on Ukraine. He argued that while many people talked about Ukraine’s situation, Russia is “sitting back.”

“First of all, Ukraine is being obliterated, but let’s not even talk nuclear,” Trump said. “Let’s say it wasn’t. Let’s say they were doing better than anticipated. If he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) decided to use his second form of destruction, which is nuclear, that’s the end of that.”

Asked if he would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race if he is convicted of any charges, Trump said: “I’d never drop out. That’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

On a possible rematch with Joe Biden, Trump told Carlson: “Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong.”

