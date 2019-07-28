Orkin placed Baltimore in top ten ‘rattiest’; Trump doubles down on criticism, adds San Francisco

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2019

A Baltimore resident said President Donald Trump is not racist for calling out Rep. Elijah Cummings on the squalid conditions of neighborhoods in his district.

“Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this,” the resident identified as Michelle told CNN.

Trump had tweeted on July 26: “Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA. As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming[s’] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Democrats and their corporate media allies were quick to play the race card.

Michelle told CNN she agreed with the president: “What he said was definitely true. [Cummings] hasn’t done anything for us. He’s worried more about [caring for illegal aliens at the border] than his own people.”

Baltimore County Republican Kimberly Klacik posted several videos of the conditions in Baltimore which she says back up Trump’s tweet.

The Baltimore Sun reported in 2018 that “Baltimore had the worst homicide rate among the nation’s 50 largest cities last year and the second-highest violent crime rate overall, according to new data from the FBI.”

Also in 2018, pest control company Orkin rated Baltimore one of the top 10 “rattiest” cities in the nation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelois jumped on the outrage bandwagon after Trump’s July 26 tweet with her own tweet, saying: “.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot”

On July 27, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Cummings, tweeting: “So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!”

The president also added this on Pelosi’s San Francisco district: “Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.”

Another leftist to pull the race card was Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Sanders said: “Here’s what’s really going on. @RepCummings has been busy revealing the failures of the Trump administration and exposing the greed of Trump’s friends in the pharmaceutical industry, and our racist president doesn’t like it.”

However Fox News noted that it was Sanders himself who, in December 2015, said of Baltimore: “Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation. You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

“Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea,” Sanders said. “That is a disgrace.”

On July 28, Trump tweeted: “The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

On Democrats and the media playing the race card, Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld tweeted: “Trump’s about to execute a white supremacist, while trying to free a black rapper from jail, as he pushes prison reform that directly benefits families of black men, while calling out a city where minorities are victims of crime & blight. if Trumps a racist, he sucks at it.”

Trump’s initial criticism came following Cummings’ outburst at Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan, who said the department was “doing [its] level best” to care for migrants at a congressional hearing on July 18.

“What does that mean?” Cummings quipped. “What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has compared migrant shelters to “concentration camps” and falsely claimed that women were forced to drink from toilets.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, spoke to Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM earlier this month and pushed back against Ocasio-Cortez’s claims.

“Nobody is forced to drink out of a toilet and nobody is told to drink out of a toilet,” Judd said. “Its completely and totally a baseless and ridiculous allegation and frankly it needs to be investigated and she needs to be exposed.”

“She gives absolutely no contexts to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that,” Judd continued, adding that the “cameras will prove her wrong and they will prove that she is being false.”

