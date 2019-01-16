Organizer of new migrant caravan arrested in Honduras on rape charge

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2019

One of the organizers of a new caravan of migrants that seeks to reach the U.S.’s southern border has been arrested by police in Honduras on a rape charge.

Honduran authorities confirmed the arrest of 26-year-old Juan Carlos Molina.

The authorities said Molina is one of the main organizers and promoters of a caravan of about 800 migrants who on Jan. 14 left San Pedro Sula in northwest Honduras on their way north to seek asylum in the United States.

Reports on previous caravans have said that women and children who are part of the migrant caravans are often subjected to sexual assault and rape.

Miguel Perez, the sub-director of the Honduran Border Police, said Molina was arrested at the bus station in San Pedro Sula from where the first members of the caravan departed. Perez stated that, at the time of his arrest, Molina was in possession of fake IDs.

The warrant for Molina’s arrest comes from a 2015 rape investigation, Honduras’ El Heraldo reported.

President Trump last week mentioned the new caravan and said, “we’re trying to break it up.”

Trump said a “drone isn’t going to stop it and a sensor isn’t going to stop it, but you know what’s going to stop it in its tracks? A nice, powerful wall.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments