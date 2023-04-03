‘Orchestrated attack on the election’: New testimony confirms Maricopa ballot tampering in 2022 midterms

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2023

New testimony from a longtime expert in the printing industry confirms ballot tampering occurred in Maricopa County’s 2022 midterm election, a report said.

Bob Hughes, who has 50 years of experience in the printing industry — 16 of which have been in “printing ballots for Maricopa County Elections,” according to his affidavit, — testified that “an intentional change was made to the printers” in Arizona’s largest county on election day, UncoverDC reported on April 3.

Many printers at multiple locations with a “high correlation of those within Republican precincts” had problems, leaving Hughes with the impression it was “not happenstance but an orchestrated attack on the election.”

On March 6, the report noted that Hughes and his team reviewed the Logic and Accuracy reports (L&A) for the 2022 Maricopa County Election. The team “physically inspected the ballots at MCTEC (Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center) that were used in the testing of the election tabulators.” They also reviewed each of the Maricopa County Voting Center certification reports and the Tabulator reports that were “printed during their testing.” Hughes in his affidavit clarifies explicitly that “[t]he most important and notable finding is that every machine and every voting center report show that every test was passed without any failures.”

Hughes noted that, since poll workers did not have access to the printer command module, the “interference had to come through the online E-poll book and then to the printers.”

The affidavit submitted by Hughes is Exhibit K of a newly filed Motion to Reconsider in Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem’s dismissed 2022 election lawsuit confirms previous testimony from Clay Parikh. Parikh was one of several expert witnesses in the Kari Lake lawsuit.

Parikh testified there are “only two ways the printing of a 19-inch image on a 20-inch paper happened, and they are both intentional.” He explained, “One way is by changing the printer adjustments. That would make the printer adjustments, and settings override the image file that was set. The other is from the application side or the operating system side.”

Hughes noted that “ballot STYLES” are “stored PDFs” and are “locked style formats that cannot be revised on the fly.” Hughes “was told” during his team’s review at MCTEC that “only 20-inch formats were created and no 19-inch formats were created for the 2022 election.” But the 19-inch ballot was used in Marciopa on election day. The use of the 19-inch ballot was not accidental, according to Hughes. He posits the 19-inch ballots either represent “interference…from someone at MCTEC” or “someone hacking into the MCTEC system.”

