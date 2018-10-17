Oops: Mainstream media does unison dump on Warren’s DNA fiasco

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2018

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s carefully-scripted and widely-publicized claim that a DNA test proved her status as a Native American started the news week with a bang.

Following is a list of some of the headlines:

ABC News: “Elizabeth Warren reveals proof of Native American ancestry”

AP: “Warren DNA shows Native American heritage”

CNN: “Elizabeth Warren releases DNA test with ‘strong evidence’ of Native American ancestry”

USA Today: “Warren DNA shows Native American heritage”

NBC News: “Elizabeth Warren releases DNA results indicating she has Native American heritage”

Boston Globe: “Warren Reveals test Confirming Ancestry”

A couple of things quickly went wrong for the narrative. Corrections by the Boston Globe diminished the already minuscule percentage of Native American blood allegedly coursing through her veins.

But what proved devastating for Warren and the Democrat political-media chorus was a blistering statement from Cherokee Nation denouncing Warren’s announcement for making “a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven.”

Boston-based WorldTribune columnist Jeffrey Kuhner penned a column on Oct. 16, “The data and findings are unmistakable: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is an opportunistic fraud” which urged his senator to do the right thing and issue “every Cherokee Indian an apology.”

By Oct. 17, as the proof-of-heritage narrative was crashing down, Breitbart.com provided an updated list of Mainstream Media headlines including:

Washington Post: “Elizabeth Warren angers prominent Native Americans with politically fraught DNA test”

CNN: “Elizabeth Warren might have actually made things worse with her DNA gambit”

The Hill: “Dem strategist says Warren taking DNA test was ‘tone deaf’”

USA Today: “Cherokee Nation slams Sen. Elizabeth Warren DNA test as ‘inappropriate and wrong’ ”

Boston Globe: “Elizabeth Warren Defends Decision to Release DNA Test”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments