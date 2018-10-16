The data and findings are unmistakable: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is an opportunistic fraud

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren remains a phony Indian. In fact, her latest publicity stunt has probably ruined her presidential chances in 2020.

Warren released the results of a DNA test she paid for from Stanford University. The claim: Warren is a Native American Indian. Leftist media outlets, such as the Boston Globe, breathlessly published the findings, saying it definitively proves the radical Democrat has never lied about her Cherokee ancestry.

Moreover, in a 5-minute campaign-style video released by Warren, the Massachusetts firebrand taunts President Trump. She says he now must pay $1 million to her favorite charity — as Trump promised at one of his campaign rallies if a DNA test kit showed she had Native American blood. Warren — and her media allies — believe these test results will put Trump’s attacks of calling her “Pocahontas” to rest. It won’t.

The very opposite is true: Her DNA results will only further discredit her as a fraud and an incorrigible liar — a shameless charlatan, who has used claims of being a Cherokee Indian to cynically advance her career.

In 2012, Warren initially said that her Native American ancestry derived from her great-great-great grandmother. Yet, according to the DNA test, Stanford University pushes her ancestry much further back — at least 6 to 10 generations ago. Hence, at best Warren is 1/64th Native American; at worst, she is 1/1024th Indian. In other words, her own results reveal she is NOT any kind of a Cherokee. As the test states, Warren’s ancestry consists of being over 99 percent “white European.”

Several years ago, a nice woman from Croatia — someone who specializes in tracing ethnic ancestry — contacted me out of the blue. Apparently, she investigated my family lineage. To make a long story short, her findings were surprising: on my mother’s side, we are descended from Hungarian aristocracy. Yup. It appears I have blue blood. I am also about 1 percent Hungarian. However, no sane person, especially the Magyars, would consider me to be of Hungarian descent. The reason: Because I am not. For me to claim otherwise would be a fraud.

This is why the Cherokee Nation has released a blistering statement on Warren’s latest DNA results. The Cherokee Nation stresses that “a DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship.”

“Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America,” said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” he added. “It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

Translation: She’s a huckster. Cherokee Indians — real, flesh-and-blood Native Americans — are openly saying her DNA test is a joke. Even Stanford University conceded that, because there is such a small pool of Native American tribal DNA samples to test from, the only Indian groups it could base its data on stem from Colombia, Mexico and Peru — i.e., Latin America. In short, her test is not only unreliable, but meaningless.







Moreover, the New York Times published a story that scientists have discovered the overwhelming majority of white Americans possess some kind of Native American ancestry. According to the Times, researchers found “that European-Americans had genomes that were on average 98.6 percent European, .19 percent African and .18 Native American.” Warren, however, is only 0.098 percent Native American. This means that — by her own DNA test results — she has less Indian blood than the average white American. If Warren is an Indian, then all whites — myself included — are Indians.

Which begs the question: Why has she repeatedly claimed to be of Native American heritage? The answer is simple: to perpetrate a fraud and get a tenure-track academic position at the University of Pennsylvania and then, Harvard Law School. In the early 1990s, Harvard was under tremendous pressure to hire more minorities. So Warren did what academic leftists often do: she lied, checking off the Native American box. Harvard was only too willing to play along with the con.

Now, however, Warren has her sights set on 2020. She believes that, if she can put the Native American issue behind her, the Democratic presidential nomination is hers for the taking. Hence, the phony, rigged DNA test. Warren is either stupid or unhinged.

Either way, it is obvious: She is not — and never was — a Native American. She owes every Cherokee Indian an apology. She used them to get ahead.

On Friday, Warren debates her Republican opponent, Geoff Diehl. He should call her out, and demand that she apologize. After all, Diehl is more of an Indian than she is.

