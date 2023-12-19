One-day record: More than 14,000 illegals encountered at U.S. southern border on Dec. 18

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2023

Reports from the southern border leave no doubt that the invasion of the United States continues unabated as thousands pour across Joe Biden’s open border every day.

A one-day record of more than 14,000 illegals were encountered at the U.S. southern border on Monday, reports say.

That number does not include “gotaways” or many of the thousands who were massed at the Eagle Pass crossing in Texas.

“This is a phenomenon like we’ve never seen before,” Washington Examiner Homeland Security and immigration reporter Anna Giaritelli noted.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 3,000 encounters each at the Del Rio and Tucson sectors.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported on the migrants massed at Eagle Pass:

