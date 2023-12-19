One-day record: More than 14,000 illegals encountered at U.S. southern border on Dec. 18

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2023

Reports from the southern border leave no doubt that the invasion of the United States continues unabated as thousands pour across Joe Biden’s open border every day.

A one-day record of more than 14,000 illegals were encountered at the U.S. southern border on Monday, reports say.

That number does not include “gotaways” or many of the thousands who were massed at the Eagle Pass crossing in Texas.

“This is a phenomenon like we’ve never seen before,” Washington Examiner Homeland Security and immigration reporter Anna Giaritelli noted.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 3,000 encounters each at the Del Rio and Tucson sectors.

Look at these scum illegals arriving from a caravan, all wearing nice, clean clothes and sneakers – None w women & children! This is A FULL-BLOWN INVASION, and NOT A DAMN THING IS STOPPING IT! pic.twitter.com/yfBxr1eLNH — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 18, 2023

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported on the migrants massed at Eagle Pass:

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

The entire border is completely overrun and Biden is fine with it https://t.co/LLKUOIeLXw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 19, 2023

Entire flight full of migrants being shipped from processing centers on @Delta Are taxpayer dollars paying for this???? pic.twitter.com/jMwBGfIJfq — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 19, 2023

