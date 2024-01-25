Ohio legislature overrides Gov. DeWine’s veto of bill banning trans surgeries for kids

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 25, 2024

The Ohio state Senate voted on Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68, a measure which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors and bans biological males from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The official tally was 24-8. The Ohio state House earlier overrode DeWine’s veto in a 65-28 vote.

Ohio’s House Bill 68 prohibits doctors from prescribing hormones and puberty blockers for minors and from performing gender reassignment surgeries on people under 18.

The legislation also bars biological males from playing on female high school and college sports teams.

In December, DeWine vetoed the comprehensive bill after it passed the state legislature by wide margins, opting instead to issue an executive order that simply bans gender-reassignment surgery on minors.

Republican state Sen. Kristina Roegner, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that gender mutilation of minors has become a “profit center” for hospitals seeking to turn them into “permanent patients.”

Roegner continued: “There are men, and there are women, and there are boys, and there are girls, and they are different. Gender is not fluid. There is no such thing as a gender spectrum.”

Officials expect the law to take effect in roughly 90 days.

