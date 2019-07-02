‘Obsessed’: Former leftist says 90 percent of U.S. ‘racism’ generated by Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2019

The United States is “remarkably un-racist” for a country of its size and unparalleled diversity, a former leftist wrote.

Listening to Democrats or their corporate media sycophants today, you wouldn’t get that impression.

“Ninety percent of the racism in America today comes from the Democratic Party and the Left. They live off it and exploit it. It is unconscionable to the degree they do this, ruining the lives and futures of the very people they say they are helping in the process.”

Roger L. Simon made that assessment in a June 25, 2015 column for PJ Media.

Simon noted that he was “uniquely positioned to say this because I spent most of my life on the Left and was a civil rights worker in the South in my early twenties. I was also, to my everlasting regret, a donor to the Black Panther Party in the seventies.”

Those on the Left, Simon wrote, “are obsessed with race in a manner that does not allow them to see straight. Further, they project racism onto others continually, exacerbating situations, which in most instances weren’t even there in the first place. From Al Sharpton to Hillary Clinton, they all do it.”

Then-President Barack Obama was “one of the worst offenders in this regard,” Simon wrote.

Simon noted Obama’s reaction “to the horrid actions of the deranged, but solitary racist Dylann Root.”

Obama “claimed racism is in our DNA.”

“How could he possibly utter such nonsense and who was he talking about?” Simon wrote. “The majority of Americans are from families that came to this country after slavery existed. Many of those were escaping oppression of their own. In my case my family was fleeing the pogroms of Eastern Europe. Many of the members of my family who stayed behind ended up gassed in Auschwitz or exterminated in Treblinka.”

Simon continued: “Is Obama telling me that racism is in my DNA? What a wretched and insulting statement. If he means that, he should tell it to me face-to-face.

“If he does, I will tell him what I think. The racial situation in this country has gotten decidedly worse since he took office. And he is a great deal to blame. Ever since the beer summit it was obvious he was disingenuous and harmful on the subject of race, seeking to stir the pot when it was actually empty or nearly. His claim that if he had had a son he would look like Travyon Martin was ridiculous and self-serving in the extreme. Barack Obama is a product of the fanciest private school in Hawaii and his children go to Sidwell Friends, the fanciest school in D.C. He takes vacations on Oahu and his wife parties in Switzerland. He had as much in common with Trayvon as I do with the queen of Spain.”

Having spent time abroad and speaking Spanish and French, Simon noted that if Obama thought the U.S. was a racist country, “he ought to do a little bit of traveling not on Air Force One. Try sitting at a French dinner table for twenty minutes and listening to the casual conversation if you think America is racist.

“The truth is the USA is remarkably un-racist for a country its size. We weren’t always that way, obviously, but we walked the walk and we are now. Or were. The Democrat Party and its assorted media hacks are trying to take us backwards. They suffer from nostalgia for racism for the glorious days when they could assert their moral superiority. Sorry, those days are over. The only way to stop remaining racism is to stop it, not talk about it, impute racism to people who don’t have it and generally do everything possible to divide the American people from themselves.

“And, Democrats, above all if you care about black people, stop it. All you’re doing is making their lives worse.”

