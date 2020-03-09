Obama whistleblower Haney ‘murdered,’ say Louie Gohmert, Steve King

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2020

Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert and Steve King recently delivered statements from the House floor contending that Obama-era Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower Philip Haney, who was found dead last month of what authorities had initially deemed a suicide, was actually murdered.

Haney had long criticized what he called the Obama administration’s prioritizing political correctness over safety when it came to terrorism in the U.S. Haney told Senate Judiciary Committee members in mid-2016 that he was forced to destroy documents about people tied to Islamic terrorism.

Gohmert said of Haney: “I’d been concerned about his safety, with all the information he knew and people who could’ve gotten in trouble.”

People like high-ranking political insiders tied to President Barack Obama’s administration.

According to Gohmert and King, Haney had always kept a thumb drive containing sensitive government information about Islamic extremists and national security. Gohmert and King said Haney wore the thumb drive around his neck.

That thumb drive is missing, Gohmert and King said.

“Dub this the ‘Next Story To Be Ignored By The Major Media,’ ” columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on March 9.

“If Haney had been tied to President Donald Trump, the media would be all over this. Especially if Haney had ever traveled to Russia, or met a Russian, or crossed the path of a Russian official,” Chumley noted.

Here’s how The Sacramento Bee reported Haney’s death, on Feb. 25: “A former longtime Department of Homeland Security official, described as a whistleblower who penned a book criticizing the Obama administration’s handling of terrorism, was found dead … adjacent to Highways 16 and 124 … on the ground with a single gunshot wound. … [T]he Sheriff’s Office reported that Haney ‘was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ and that a firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle.”

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office later clarified that the death had not been officially ruled a suicide and that claims to the contrary were “misinformation.” The investigation continues; the Sheriff’s Office and FBI, meanwhile, took Haney’s vehicle, the firearm found at the scene, his RV, a laptop and other documents and phone records related to Haney.

Neither Gohmert nor King, who say they were friends with Haney, believe the suicide line of thought.

“I’m standing on the floor here saying, Madame Speaker, I don’t believe that Phil Haney committed suicide,” King said. “I expect that we’re going to get a thorough investigation. The evidence that is coming to me indicates that he was murdered. Phil often said, ‘I would never commit suicide.’ “

Gohmert said he and Haney had a “mutual pact” that said: “[If] either one of us ended up committing ‘suicide,’ then the other is going to make sure that the truth wins out.”

