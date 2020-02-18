Obama ordered FBI investigation on behalf of Soros, says Dershowitz

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2020

President Barack Obama ordered the FBI to investigate someone after leftist billionaire George Soros had asked for the investigation, Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said.

“I have some information as well about the Obama administration – which will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point, but I’m not prepared to disclose it now – about how President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his,” Dershowitz told Breitbart News.

Dershowitz’s comments come amid the Left’s meltdown over President Donald Trump’s recent tweets about matters related to the Department of Justice.

“There was a lot of White House control of the Justice Department during the Kennedy administration and I don’t think we saw very many liberal professors arguing against that,” Dershowitz said.

“We’ve seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department,” Dershowitz continued. “The difference is this president is much more overt about it, he tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it.”

Breitbart News then asked: “You said that George Soros asked Barack Obama to have his Justice Department investigate somebody?”

Dershowitz responded: “That’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future, yeah. That is not unusual, people whisper to presidents all the time, presidents whisper to the Justice Department all the time, it’s very common, it’s wrong whoever does it, but it’s common and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president. I have in my possession the actual 302 form which documents this issue and it will at the right time come out, but I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: