Nye County Nevada commissioners vote for paper ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2022

In what may become a trend, Nye County, Nevada has become the first in the nation to recommend a switch to exclusively paper ballots in future elections.

Nye County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend the county eliminate electronic voting machines and move to all-paper, hand-counted elections for both the 2022 primary and general elections.

“With the paper ballots, hand-counted at the precinct level, decentralized — we’re going against what the forces want,” Jim Marchant, a Republican candidate for secretary of state, told the Nye County commissioners. “They want centralized [systems] so they can manipulate it. So if we go against that and get back to decentralized … that’s how we’re going to guarantee that we have a fair and transparent election.”

Whether or not the commissioners’ vote becomes reality in this year’s elections is uncertain at best.

The vote requested but did not order that Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino make the changes.

Merlino said she would look into making the changes for the 2022 general election, but also “pointed to serious logistical challenges that would likely prevent a sweeping shift to all-paper elections and hand-counting during the primary election,” the Nevada Independent reported.

Elections analyst Seth Keshel noted in a Telegram post: “Nye County, Nevada, first in America to vote (unanimously, today, 5-0) to ban use of electronic voting machines, beginning in primaries. Secure paper ballots with anti-counterfeit measures to be used henceforth. It only takes a spark to start a whole blaze.”

Republican Commissioner Debra Strickland said she believed Lyon County, Nevada would be doing the “same thing” on March 17.

Republican lawmakers in at least six states (New Hampshire, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Washington, and West Virginia, have introduced legislation that would require all election ballots to be counted by hand instead of machine, according to The Associated Press.

Prof. David Clements, who is working with groups nationwide investigating election fraud and canvassing results, said in a March 16 Telegram commentary: “Every county should be sprinting towards this solution. Racing one another on who can get rid of the machines faster. But ‘We the People’ have to show up at these county meetings and demand action.”

Clements continued: “If you want to spin your wheels supporting election fraud lawsuits that were never signed off by a single attorney general, or if you want to hype class action lawsuits, that’s up to you. Keep in mind, that all noteworthy election fraud lawsuits ran into the buzzsaw known as ‘legal standing’ and were dismissed.

“It wasn’t because experts didn’t identify the right legal arguments. It’s because the judiciary is corrupt. Why give away your power to a corrupt judiciary? The County Commission strategy puts the power back where it belongs. In your hands.”

That is why it is important for Americans to “attend your next county commission meeting. Organize and get others to attend. Hundreds,” Clements wrote. “Use the time for public comment to voice your concerns over rigged cheat machines. Demand a no confidence vote on your corrupt election machines. Keep showing up, increase your numbers, and if necessary invite experts in the movement to help advocate.”

“Transition to all paper voting. No machines. Imagine casting a real vote in your next election,” Clements added. “Fix your county. Fix your country.”

