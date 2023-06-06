NYC woman charged with hate crime for telling large male to leave women’s bathroom

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2023

A female worker for New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) was arrested and charged with a hate crime after telling a hulking biological male who identifies as a transgender woman to leave the women’s bathroom that he was using to shower.

Sonia Rivera, a long-time MTA employee “is now facing the total and complete annihilation of her life simply because she didn’t want to share a bathroom with a gigantic man,” Revolver News noted.

The biological male who was using the women’s bathroom at the Eastchester Bus Depot, Nana Mangual, claims Rivera berated him for listening to music in the shower before telling Mangual he was in the wrong changing room.

“Mangual then filmed Rivera – who appeared to be adjusting her pants in the mirror before she realized she was on camera – slapping the phone from Mangual’s hand,” Daily Mail online reported on June 4.

Mangual, a bus driver, said he has been unable to return to work since the incident due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He is also accusing the MTA of refusing to approve workers compensation leave.

“I couldn’t get this traumatic incident out of my mind. I was in disbelief and shock,” Mangual told PIX11. “I was listening to my gospel music and from the bathroom stall she screams ‘What the f*** is this? Turn that music off. This isn’t a disco, who the f*** do you think you are?’ She told me I needed to use the men’s room. When she realized I was recording, she turned around and physically attacked me.”

Mangual said his time with the agency has not been an easy ride: “It was nerve-racking because I don’t see any transgender drivers. I faced discrimination by being misgendered, being called ‘he’ when my pronouns are ‘she/her.’ ”

Mangual is calling for the MTA, which has more than 70,000 workers, to be more welcoming to transgender employees and provide basic amenities such as gender-neutral restrooms alongside education for existing employees.

The MTA said it is taking the allegations seriously.

“The MTA does not tolerate violence or discrimination of any kind in the workplace and takes allegations of this nature very seriously,” the agency said in a statement to PIX 11. “Given this matter is currently under investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Revolver News noted that the Left “is walking a very thin line right now, as recent polling shows that decent people don’t support men in women’s bathrooms.”

In a recent UK poll, fewer than one in three people said trans women should be allowed in female changing rooms.

Less than a quarter of respondents think that transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women’s sports.

