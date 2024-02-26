NY Times: Yes, it’s true that CIA is fighting Russia via Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2024

The narrative about the outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine has been officially updated by what was once known as the “newspaper of record.”

Over the past eight years, the CIA constructed 12 “secret locations” along the Russian border with Ukraine to turn the country into an “intelligence-gathering hub” for the United States, according to a Feb. 26 report by The New York Times.

The CIA had built a network of secret outposts in Ukraine in order to gather intelligence along the Russian border even before the current war began, the report said.

The report describes how a bombed-out Ukrainian military command center on the surface has “a discreet passageway” that “descends to a subterranean bunker where teams of Ukrainian soldiers track Russian spy satellites and eavesdrop on conversations between Russian commanders. On one screen, a red line followed the route of an explosive drone threading through Russian air defenses from a point in central Ukraine to a target in the Russian city of Rostov.”

The underground bunker, built to replace the destroyed command center in the months after Russia’s invasion, is a secret nerve center of Ukraine’s military.

The base is almost fully financed, and partly equipped, by the CIA, the report said.

“One hundred and ten percent,” Gen. Serhii Dvoretskiy, a top intelligence commander, said in an interview at the base.

The CIA has been involved in Ukraine since prior to Russia’s invasion of the Crimea in 2014. John Brennan, who was CIA director at the time, told officials “that the CIA was interested in developing a relationship but only at a pace the agency was comfortable with,” the report said, citing U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “According to the NY Times, during the Maidan coup, an unmarked U.S. plane carrying the head of the CIA landed in Kiev. His role was to fuse the CIA and new Ukraine intel services into a regime to wage shadow war on Russia. That man’s name? John Brennan.”

During the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, the CIA has given intelligence to Ukraine for “targeted missile strikes, to track Russian troop movements, and help support spy networks,” the report said.

The outposts have “transformed Ukraine, whose intelligence agencies were long seen as thoroughly compromised by Russia, into one of Washington’s most important intelligence partners against the Kremlin today,” the report said.

Related: ‘Disinformation’ no longer: Pentagon confirms there are 46 U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, June 12, 2022

The 12 locations are kept secret but are along the Russian border. The CIA used the operations in Ukraine to train “an elite Ukrainian commando force,” and then worked to “reverse-engineer” captured Russian technology, the report said.

“I wish the CIA cared about our own border security like they care about Ukraine’s,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a post to X. “I will not vote to fund the CIA’s war with Russia and the rest of my Republican colleagues should do the same. The U.S. Congress needs to focus and fix our own nation’s problems!”

The CIA networks are still in place and are used to aid Ukraine in their war effort.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has long blamed Western intelligence agencies for manipulating Kyiv and sowing anti-Russia sentiment in Ukraine.

Toward the end of 2021, according to a senior European official, Putin was weighing whether to launch his full-scale invasion when he met with the head of one of Russia’s main spy services, who told him that the CIA, together with Britain’s MI6, were controlling Ukraine and turning it into a beachhead for operations against Moscow.

Are we allowed to ask if the CIA building 12 secret bases on the Ukraine border with Russia still means the Russian invasion was unprovoked? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 26, 2024

🇺🇸🇺🇦🚨‼️ LMAO: The Time magazine mocks Ben Hodges. Literally what I was saying to you @general_ben … HAHA. pic.twitter.com/6KDjs0BTky — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 26, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists