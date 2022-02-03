NY Times gets around to scrutinizing Hunter deals, 1 year after Biden was installed

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2022

Media WATCH

After long insisting that the reporting of the New York Post on the Hunter Biden laptop and Biden family corruption was “unsubstantiated,” The New York Times has finally gotten around to scrutinizing the business deals Joe Biden’s son was engaged in while Joe was vice president.

With its candidate safely installed in the White House for more than a year, the Times is now suing the State Department for emails from Romanian embassy officials connected to Hunter Biden and his former business associate Tony Bobulinski.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, seeks emails dating 2015 to 2019. The Times alleges that the State Department is failing to address its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in a timely manner. When the Times asked when the State Deptartment would get around to the request, the paper was told to expect an answer by April 15, 2023, according to Politico.

“The Times appears to be looking into whether embassy personnel did any special favors on behalf of business officials, including the president’s son and Bobulinski,” the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The Times’ request seeks records looking into “(1) the possible improper use of federal government resources to assist and advance private business interests with connections to United States government officials and (2) the possible evasion of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by those private business interests, and (3) the non-enforcement of FARA by the federal government in relation to those private business interests.”

Hunter Biden was hired by a Romanian real estate tycoon who was convicted of bribery in 2016. Gabriel Popoviciu hired Hunter earlier that year as part of an influence campaign to persuade anti-corruption prosecutors to cut a deal or drop the case, and even represented him in meetings with top U.S. officials, emails from Hunter’s laptop show.

The New York Times and most other Big Media outlets in the United States initially dismissed the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop which indicated he had introduced Ukrainian energy company executives to Joe Biden while he was vice president.

“They were silent when DailyMail.com obtained information from the laptop revealing that Hunter Biden used the ‘N-word’ repeatedly in text messages and may have accidentally overpaid a prostitute $25,000 from an account linked to his dad,” the Daily Mail noted.

Meanwhile, the New York Post Editorial Board on Monday called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint an independent counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“At this point, we have to wonder if any investigation would still be underway were it not for the laptop Hunter abandoned in 2019 and The Post’s reporting off it,” the Editorial Board wrote.

“That, after all, dragged evidence of Hunter’s dubious doings into the light (despite the best efforts of the media and Big Tech to suppress our reporting). Business dealings plainly greased by his father’s international connections and domestic political might — and apparently to now-President Joe Biden’s own profit.”

The Post concluded: “Unless and until Garland produces an explanation for why he’s avoided an independent prosecutor, or his minions actually bring charges, Americans have every reason to suspect politics is standing in the way of justice.”

