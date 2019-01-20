NPR poll: Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics surged to 50 percent this month

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2019

As U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Hispanic-Latino employment at a record high, President Donald Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics surged 19 points in the past month, a new poll shows.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Hispanic-Latino approval of Trump’s job performance hit 50 percent this month.

In the national survey conducted Jan. 10-13, 50 percent of Latinos said they approve of Trump’s job performance, while 46 percent disapprove and 4 percent are unsure.

In a December poll, just 31 percent of Latinos voiced approval, while 64 percent said they disapproved of Trump’s performance.

On Jan. 4, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released employment data showing that Hispanic-Latino employment set a new record high in December, while the unemployment rate for the group fell to its lowest level on record.

Trump won 28 percent of the Hispanic vote in the 2016 election.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments