Nov. 7 was Judgment Day; Today, the Justice Department awaits new sheriff

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2018

With the removal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller has been thrust back into the spotlight.

“It’s true that there’s been a lot of concern with where Mueller is going with this investigation,” a source with intimate knowledge of White House concerns told investigative journalist Sara Carter. “Of course, anyone in Mueller’s scope is worried – this is political it’s not about justice.”

Former Trump White House adviser Sebastian Gorka told Carter: “The president told me back in June of last year that they will find nothing because there is nothing to find.”

“At the end of the day, with (tens of millions of dollars) spent on this special counsel, this is really the world’s most expensive attack ad,” Gorka said.

Several big names are being floated as successors to Sessions who was forced out as chief of the Department of Justice on Nov. 7. President Donald Trump named Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, as acting attorney general.

The list of replacements for Sessions, according to reports, includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani, outgoing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Attorney General William Barr, who served under President George H. W. Bush.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said that Trump “has been terribly victimized by Justice Department and FBI corruption. The Justice Department was a black hole in terms of transparency. It covered up institutional misconduct and, unbelievably, went out its way to defend misconduct by Hillary Clinton and other Obama administration officials.”

With Sessions out, Fitton said he hopes “the new DOJ leadership ends the abusive Mueller investigation and finally does a serious prosecution of Clinton’s email crimes and other misconduct.”

As for rumors about collusion, Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, told Carter that, after hearing Papadopoulos’ testimony to lawmakers on Oct. 25, he was confident based on the information gathered and the testimony provided that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“With each and every witness we interview, the foundation of the ‘Russia collusion’ narrative and investigation crumbles a little further,” said Meadows. “After speaking with Papadopoulos … it’s again clear that not only was there zero collusion – but there wasn’t even an opportunity for collusion based on Papadopoulos’ contacts. Conveniently, selective anonymous leaks from career officials and the FBI and DOJ paint a different picture. Our investigation continues to raise fundamental concerns that there was inappropriate behavior on behalf of the FBI and DOJ executives as it relates to how the Russia probe began.”

