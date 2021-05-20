Nothing organic about illegal immigration: What Democrats, Mexico and China’s CCP have in common

Special to WorldTribune, May 20, 2021

By R. Clinton Ohlers

According to the Democrat-media narrative, racist conservatives want to stifle a human tide from the South yearning for a better life.

The real story is much different says author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon. He has produced a video revealing the network of Democrat Party and pro-communist political actors in the United States, Mexico and China intent on using massive illegal immigration to permanently alter political power in America’s constitutional republic.

“We need to understand this is a communist program,” Loudon says, “This is not just an accident. This is not just a natural process. This is not just greedy businessmen trying to get cheap labor for their factories and farms, though that does play into this. This is an organized communist effort to destroy the United States of America, to the benefit of the world communist movement.”

The host of the show Counter Punch at The Epoch Times, Loudon has researched radical leftist, Marxist and related terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics for more than 30 years. He is best known for his book “Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress” and the similarly titled documentary “Enemies Within.”

You can watch the video here.

This push for open borders is much more than merely a plan for permanent Democrat political control, Loudon says. Rather, it is a strategy implemented by a specific radical wing of the party with ties to international communist interests in Mexico and China. It follows a consistent agenda going back over 50 years.

More than one million illegal immigrants are expected to enter the U.S. this year at the current rate of inundation, with more to follow. Loudon believes those numbers are only a trickle compared to what may be expected several years from now if international communist plans are successful.

The most significant concerns stem from the intended policies of current Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known popularly by his initials AMLO, a communist with a long history as a party builder. His policies, Loudon says, are intentionally designed to create an economic crisis in Mexico that will flood the U.S. border with illegals.

“I’m told by a former member of Morena, AMLO’s political party, that after the midterm elections this year, if AMLO is successful and it looks like he will be, and he holds onto power, they’re going to go full-on socialist,” Loudon reports. “They are going to socialize the Mexican economy and drive it to the left.”

The same policies devastated Venezuela, once the leading economy of South America, and sent 20 percent of its population fleeing into neighboring countries. If the same scenario were to play out in Mexico, such a displacement would send 26 million people to the U.S. border.

Because of the power of the drug cartels and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexico is already much more politically fragile than Venezuela was at the time of its demise under Hugo Chavez from 1999-2013.

Loudon warns that such a displacement of the Mexican population is not an unintended consequence but a planned outcome. It is intended to be a key part of an operation to make the U.S. a socialist nation, thereby consolidating communist globalist control worldwide.

The central players, he notes, are all interconnected and have been working to this end for the better part of 50 years.

Obrador was involved with the Mexican Communist Party as a young man and started up a new political party called Morena as “an amalgamation of communist groups and moderate leftist groups and even one or two moderate groups,” Loudon reports. Obrador and Morena finally won the presidency in 2018.

Obrador was also a part of the Sao Paulo Forum created by Marxist Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“To gain in Latin America for communism what had been lost in Eastern Europe” was the Forum’s explicit purpose, according to da Silva, “and it was very very successful and AMLO was a big part of this movement,” Loudon reports. The Forum “gathered about 200 political parties, communist groups, terrorist groups, etc., from all over Latin America and got them meeting together on a regular basis to coordinate the Pink Tide that swept Latin America in the ’90s.”

“Since coming to power in Mexico, AMLO has built very strong ties to the Cubans and the Chinese Communists,” Loudon adds. “And now that [former President Donald] Trump is not in the White House, he has free reign to do what he wants to do. [Joe] Biden is not going to stop him.”

Liberation Road is another communist group with strong ties to Morena, China, Black Lives Matter and the Democrat Party in the U.S. “It is the leading pro-China communist party in this country. They work in very close relationship with the Chinese consulates in New York and San Francisco. They have some of their comrades actually living in China. They follow the Chinese line,” Loudon reports.

“These are the people who gave you Black Lives Matter and some of the massive voter registration organizations that helped to win or to steal the election for Biden from under us in 2020,” he says of Liberation Road, which is also building an organization called the Mexico Solidarity Committee, modeled off of the Communist Party USA’s Committee in Support of the Peoples of El Salvador.

Through the Mexican Solidarity Committee, Liberation Road “is building support for AMLO and his particular political party. They are working to keep the borders open. They are working to propagandize for the Mexican communists. They are working with the Democrats to make sure these policies keep going.”

“Their goal is to use Mexico as the leading force in the American Communist Revolution,” Loudon says. “This is what they say in their literature.”

They believe that Mexico, more than any other country will be the key to the American Revolution. “And by that, they mean that America will be brought down by masses of people moving from Mexico into the United States. That will alter politics in our society forever and give the Democrats and their communist allies permanent power in this country.”

Eliseo Medina, a Marxist with roots in the Democratic Socialists of America, is the man who currently runs the illegal immigration support movement across the U.S. today. Medina served on former President Barack Obama’s Latino advisory committee and answered to him on all issues of immigration. His wife is Liza Hirsch, whose mother used to deliver ammunition to communist revolutionaries in Central America, Loudon reports.

Medina is one in a long line of communist activists connected to the Democrat Party who envisioned illegal immigration as a favored means for transforming the country to the far left.

In the 1960s, red activist Burt Corona was part of a large communist network in the U.S. southwest. Corona was extremely engaged in drawing Latino voters into the Democrat Party. He set up numerous organizations, such as CASA, which “focused on illegal immigration and getting these people settled into the country, citizenship, and voting rights, etc.”

Examples of CASA’s hundreds of protégés include the former mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa, California state senator Gil Cedillo and union leader Maria Elena, all who turned California blue on the back of illegal immigration by methods such as preventing officials from enforcing existing laws, granting drivers licenses to illegal aliens and using union movements to direct massive voter registration drives in Latino communities.

“We will create a governing coalition for the long term, not just for an election cycle,” Medina said, outlining national goals at a Washington, D.C. conference in 2009.

“This is why Hillary Clinton promised to legalize every single illegal immigrant in the country and give them citizenship and voting rights within 100 days of taking office,” Loudon states.

“Unless we do something about this, this is more deadly for America than virtually any foreign invasion, because once these people are here they change the voting patterns and the culture forever,” Loudon said. “You can change a corrupt education system. You can get rid of corrupt communist congressmen. But what do you do with 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20 million people with socialist values living in your country dependent on the Democrats and voting for them at the rate of 80 or 90 percent? That’s something we cannot easily change. And that’s what’s been planned for America and that is the reason for the current upsurge in illegal immigration.”

