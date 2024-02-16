Not satire: Rachel Levine claims global warming is racist against blacks

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2024
In September of last year, Joe Biden proclaimed: “The only existential threat humanity faces, even things more frightening than a nuclear war, is global warming.”
Now, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological male who says he’s a woman, is claiming that global warming is racist and, in fact, is specifically targeting black Americans.
No, this is not satire:
Admiral “Rachel” Levine: “Climate change is having a disproportionate effect on black communities.”
I wish this was satire. It’s real. pic.twitter.com/Y9rNhnIcdP
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2024
