Not satire: Rachel Levine claims global warming is racist against blacks

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2024

In September of last year, Joe Biden proclaimed: “The only existential threat humanity faces, even things more frightening than a nuclear war, is global warming.”

Now, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological male who says he’s a woman, is claiming that global warming is racist and, in fact, is specifically targeting black Americans.

No, this is not satire:

Admiral “Rachel” Levine: “Climate change is having a disproportionate effect on black communities.” I wish this was satire. It’s real. pic.twitter.com/Y9rNhnIcdP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2024

