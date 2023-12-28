Not satire: Jack Smith asks court to stop Trump from injecting ‘politics into this proceeding’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 28, 2023

Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the top political opponent of his boss, is begging the court to prohibit Donald Trump from injecting “politics into this proceeding.”

Smith, who doesn’t smile much, was not joking.

“Through public statements, filings and argument in hearings before the court, the defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial.”

Again, not satire, Jack Smith wrote this in a court filing submitted on Wednesday.

“Although the court can recognize these efforts for what they are and disregard them, the jury — if subjected to them — may not,” the filing continues. “The court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding.”

Smith also demanded that Trump be barred from using “terminology such as the ‘Injustice Department,’ ‘Biden Indictment’ or similar phrases” in front of the jury.

Trump responded to the filing in a statement Wednesday: “[I]t is so sad that the Supreme Court just unanimously rejected his desperate attempt to rush this Witch Hunt, that he is ignoring the law and clear instructions from District Court Judge Chutkan, who unequivocally stated that this ‘case’ is stayed and there should be no litigation.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court denied Smith’s request to immediately take up Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution in his federal election interference case. In a single-line order, the justices declined to grant a writ of certiorari before judgment — meaning they will allow a federal appeals court to hear the matter first, which is what Trump’s legal team had urged the court to do.

The decision effectively keeps the Supreme Court out of the case for now and could mean the case’s March 4 trial date will likely be delayed.

