‘Not organic’: Taylor Swift ‘girl boss psyop’ called right on time for 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2023

A white pop singer as Time’s Person of the Year? Who would have thunk it?

Remember, we are living in oh-so-woke times and it’s all about checking the right boxes.

And these are the boxes Time Person of the Year Taylor Swift checks:

Advocate for abortion √

Advocate for gay pride √

Publicly support Democrat candidates √

Have a partner who pushes the Covid injection √

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Taylor Swift girlboss psyop has been fully activated. From her hand-selected vaccine shill boyfriend to her DINK lifestyle to her upcoming 2024 voter operation for Democrats on abortion rights. It’s all coming.”

Posobiec continued: “There will be conservatives who applaud the Taylor Swift Time Mag award psyop ahead of 2024. And later they’ll wonder how we lost the country.”

Posobiec added some more boxes for aspiring leftists and Time Persons of the Year:

• Dump your boyfriend

• Career is more important than family

• Get vaccinated and boosted

• Vote Democrat

• Obey

When asked about Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce, former President Donald Trump said: “I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X: “What’s happening with Taylor Swift is not organic.”

BREAKING: THE CHILDLESS, UNMARRIED ABORTION ARMY MOBILIZED BY BARBIE, TAYLOR SWIFT, AND TIKTOK THAT IS CRUSHING REPUBLICANS AT THE BALLOT BOX RNC ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL ON BALLOT HARVESTINGhttps://t.co/rn3DRQdYui — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2023

Here is Taylor Swift, a Northeasterner from Pennsylvania, pretending to cry and attacking Republicans, claiming they don’t stand for ‘Tennessee Christian values’ The day the op was born pic.twitter.com/wvYAXxvi5d — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 6, 2023

