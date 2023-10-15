‘Not in their DNA to accept Trump,’ Bannon says of GOP establishment and the Left

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2023

Top Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon noted how, in the span of just a few days, establishment Republicans and Democrat leftists held confabs to discuss how to derail the 2024 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

“In Park City, Utah you had Mittens Romney and Paul Ryan holding a conference. It’s not in their DNA to accept Trump,” Bannon said on his War Room broadcast.

Bannon then noted how Dallas was the sight of a confab featuring GOP candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who the establishment has decided to push to separate from the rest of the field in an effort to stop Trump.

And, in New York, leftists held a conference titled simply “Stop Trump.”

