DOJ as KGB? Garland stammers under grilling on conflict of interest

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2021

Deploying the FBI to pursue parents who speak out against Critical Race Theory and mask mandates in schools is just the latest indication that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is resembling the Soviet KGB, a Republican lawmaker, who was born in the Soviet Union, told Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.

“Mr. Attorney General, as someone who was born in the Soviet Union, I am disturbed, very disturbed, by the use of the Department of Justice as a political tool, and its power as the police state to suppress lawful public discourse,” Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz said at the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

“The FBI is starting to resemble old KGB with secret warrantless surveillance, wiretapping, and intimidation of citizens. School board [inaudible] is the latest example,” Spartz said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson asked Garland if he would submit to an ethics review over a company his son-in-law started which sells Critical Race Theory-based educational materials to schools. A stammering Garland denied there was any conflict of interest.

Spartz said to Garland: “It’s interesting that during the Soviet-era, the United States criticized the use of the domestic terrorism concept in the USSR as a tool to suppress free speech and political dissent. In your recent statement opposing the Texas anti-abortion law, you said it is the foremost responsibility of the Department of Justice to defend the Constitution. Do you plan to defend the Second Amendment rights which are explicitly protected by our Constitution as vigorously as you do abortion rights? Yes or no?”

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told Garland: “Folks all around the country, they tell me, for the first time they are afraid of their government.”

Jordan added: “Every single liberty we enjoyed of the First Amendment” has been “assaulted” over the past year, citing mask mandates, curfew orders, vaccine mandates and other restrictions implemented over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jordan said that the memo in which Garland ordered investigation of parents speaking out at school board meetings “was the catalyst for a great awakening, that is just getting started. When the attorney general of the United States sets up a snitch line on parents, Americans aren’t going to tolerate it. I think they’re gonna stand up to this accelerated march to communism and we now see America is going to fight the good fight, they’re going to finish the course, they’re going to keep the faith, because Americans value freedom.”

On Tuesday, a group of parents of Michigan sued Garland over the memo, to protect the “fundamental rights to freedom of speech, to direct the education of their children, and to be free from unlawful discrimination based upon their political and religious beliefs and views.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief