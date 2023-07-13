Nobel winning physicist: ‘I don’t believe there is a climate crisis’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2023

Climate alarmists are spreading misinformation purely because of “political and opportunistic motives,” a Nobel Prize-winning American physicist said in an address to the recent Quantum Korea 2023 event.

“I don’t believe there is a climate crisis,” Dr. John Clauser said, according to a report by Seoul Economic Daily that has been translated into English by the CO2 Coalition.

Clauser was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize for Physics for his experiments with quantum entanglement. He shared the prize with French physicist Alain Aspect and Austrian physicist Anton Zeilinger.

“Key processes are exaggerated and misunderstood by approximately 200 times,” said Clauser, who accused the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of spreading misinformation.

In his keynote speech addressed to young Korean scientists and students, Clauser said that “Misinformation is being spread by those with political and opportunistic motives.”

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” Clauser said.

“Even chatbots like ChatGPT can be better at lying than humans,” he said, adding that “distinguishing truth from falsehood is a challenging task for both humans and computers.”

“In an era of rapid advancement in AI technology, the role of scientists as judges is necessary,” he said, urging scientists to fulfill their role by verifying information and educating the public about it.

In May of this year, Clauser joined the board of directors of the CO2 Coalition, a scientific organization that highlights the benefits of CO2 for the environment and criticizes alarmist climate models.

Dr. William Happer, chairman of the CO2 Coalition’s board of directors, said that Clauser’s “studies of the science of climate provide strong evidence that there is no climate crisis and that increasing CO2 concentrations will benefit the world.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish