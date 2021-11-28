No Xi! New variant has ‘mild’ symptoms: ‘1 in 28 million Brits won the Omicron Lottery’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2021

Team Biden’s Covid czar Anthony Fauci did not say why naming authorities at the World Health Organization skipped the Greek letter Xi in tagging a new Covid variant. That happens to the be the name of brutal Chinese Communist dictator Xi Jinping.

Always on message, Fauci’s point was that Americans should “be prepared to do anything and everything,” including lockdowns, due to the so-called Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Here’s some free medical advice for Americans still following corporate media. Take a deep breath and turn off the TV.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first sounded the alarm on Omicron, said that its symptoms are “unusual but mild” in healthy patients, including the unvaccinated.

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well,” Coetzee told the Telegraph. “So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home.”

She described one “very interesting case” involving a 6-year-old girl: She had “a temperature and a very high pulse rate, and I wondered if I should admit her. But when I followed up two days later, she was so much better,” Coetzee said.

Blogger Don Surber noted: “The yard apes in the media went bonkers on Friday promoting the new, improved Covid called Omicron. The rollout include a dip in the stock market and a presidential ban on travel from major African countries. The Karen governor of New York cancelled all elective surgeries.”

The New York Times blared: “U.K. confirms two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant.”

“Two CASES,” Surber noted. “Not deaths. Cases. 4,000 miles from our coast. 1 in 28 million Brits won the Omicron Lottery and our government is shutting down the country.”

There have been no confirmed cases of the new variant in the United States yet, but officials believe it may already be here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially named the virus on Friday, skipping over two letters of the Greek alphabet, “nu” and “xi”, and choosing “Omicron.”

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley said that the “concern is that WHO is again avoiding any discomfort for the Chinese government. It is not clear if there is another reason for the decision to skip over Nu and Xi, but WHO’s history with the investigation into the origins of the pandemic has fueled speculation as to a political motive.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz noted: “As far as I’m concerned the original will always be the Xi variant. If the WHO is this scared of the Chinese Communist Party, how can they be trusted to call them out the next time they’re trying to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic.”

In a statement to The Washington Times, the WHO said that the 13th and 14th Greek letters were passed over because “nu” looks too much like “new,” and “xi” would violate the organization’s policy against offending a region.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief