‘No way in hell’ Michelle Obama will replace Joe Biden on 2024 Democrat ticket

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2024

For months before special counsel Robert Hur’s report which details the cognitive decline of Joe Biden, political pundits speculated that Democrats would dump the 81-year-old and nominate someone else at the party’s convention in August.

In many cases, Michelle Obama was that someone else.

New York Post gossip columnist Cindy Adams brought the rumors of a Michelle Obama candidacy back to the public discourse by asserting in a January column that, according to anonymous sources, the Obamas have been polling Democratic donors about a potential last-minute bid from Michelle and putting the wheels in motion to have Biden drop out of the race over the summer.

Democrat strategists told the Washington Examiner that there is “no way in hell” that scenario will play out.

“I’m sure there are some people in the party who wish Mrs. Obama would run for the presidency, but she’s made it very clear that she has no designs on seeking higher office herself,” one strategist familiar with Biden’s campaign strategy told the Examiner.

“This is just some ginned-up conspiracy dreamed up by grifters to spoon-feed to MAGA extremists,” a second strategist added. “There’s just one problem. We live in reality.”

Obama herself said on a podcast in January that she’s “terrified” about the possible outcomes of the coming election.

“Our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit, it affects us in ways sometimes I think people take for granted,” she told On Purpose host Jay Shetty. “The fact that people think that government — ‘Eh, does it really even do anything?’ — and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted,’ and I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up.”

Still, Hur’s report and Biden’s disastrous press conference following the report, have some convinced that Old Joe won’t be the Democrat nominee.

“We have to do the math, skate to where the puck is going, not fall for the deflection,” Vivek Ramaswamy said in a Fox News interview Thursday night. “I do think what they’re planning for is to sideline Biden as the nominee and trot in a different puppet instead. That’s the most significant takeaway from tonight.”

Talk show host Alex Jones claimed on his Thursday night broadcast that media outlets such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal are “pressuring Biden to step down so that Michelle Obama can be inserted coming up at the Democratic National Convention this summer.”

With the 2024 primaries already underway, the only way Democrats could supplant Biden as the party’s nominee would be at a brokered convention in August. The overwhelming majority of filing deadlines for primary contests have already expired.

