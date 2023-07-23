No, nothing is sacred: Disney uses ABC ‘news’ to promote child transgenderism as normal

Special to WorldTribune.com, July 23, 2023

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

It’s nothing short of astonishing.

A powerful global entertainment empire overwhelmingly dedicated to providing content for children owns one of the four major television networks in America today and is harnessing that property to celebrate and promote the unspeakable evil of transgender kids.

ABC News has made headlines in recent days due to a “Nightline” interview with transgender Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine in which the man who “identifies” as a woman ghoulishly mused about teens “going through the wrong puberty?”

Once again, rank propaganda was dressed up as “news” by a thoroughly compromised big-box media outlet. In ABC’s case, the compromise is complete.

Last week, Corporate Watch documented the exhaustive list of brand-name corporations tied to an organization that partners with GenderCool, an activist group whose sole purpose is to “normalize the concept of child transgenderism,” as one media report puts it.

We ended by noting that Out & Equal’s 2023 Equal Workplace Summit is being held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando from September 11-14.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Disney’s all-out push to normalize transgender children via its ownership of ABC and ABC News.

From the GenderCool website:

The GenderCool Project has teamed up with ABC to bring the nation a unique look into the perspective of transgender young people today.

Hear directly from the next generation of change makers on Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be on ABC Owned Television Stations’ streaming and digital platforms, ABC News Live and Hulu!

The ABC “Our America” series is Cultural Marxism aimed directly at kids. Among other radical material, it includes a 1619 Project episode featuring perhaps the most laughably historically inaccurate dominant media “journalist” in America today:

ABC Owned Television Stations race and culture content team and Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist, Nikole Hannah-Jones, join forces to present Our America: Hidden Stories, a half-hour news special that explores the themes within the landmark documentary series The 1619 Project through a local lens in various cities across the country.

A new episode rolled out in time for the culturally-hijacked month of June is titled “Who I’m Meant to Be.” From a gushing report on the show at the website Chicago Parent:

This Pride month, Chazzie, 17, who proudly identifies as transgender, shares her personal journey and what she wants the world to know about her generation in Our America: Who I’m Meant To Be, a 60-minute special hosted by Emmy Award-winning ABC News correspondent, Gio Benitez. The special – now streaming on ABC News Live and Hulu – is the first time that six transgender teenagers share the joys and challenges of growing up as transgender on national television.

A closer look at the “Our America” series is revealing:

ABC Owned Television Stations and Participant, the leading media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires audiences to engage in positive social change, have partnered to create “Our America: A Year of Activism.” The exclusive special features a multi-panel roundtable of social impact leaders discussing the evolution of activism over the last year following the murder of George Floyd. The three-panel conversations feature prominent artists, activists, and commentators, highlighting the union of art and activism in the social justice space.

Yes, ABC is openly working hand-in-hand with a radical social activist group to produce the series. From the Participant Media website:

Participant was founded in 2004 by social entrepreneur Jeff Skoll, with a commitment to creating content that stands at the intersection of art and activism. As the leading global media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires audiences to engage in positive social change, Participant partners with key nonprofits and NGOs to drive real-world impact and awareness around today’s most vital issues on a global scale.

Watchdog website Influence Watch has a dossier on Skoll:

Jeffrey Skoll is a left-leaning billionaire and former president of eBay. He has since become founder of the film production firm Participant, and a network of grantmaking foundations that include the Skoll Foundation, the Skoll Fund, and the Skoll Global Threats Fund. In 2019, Forbes magazine estimated Skoll’s net worth at $5 billion, placing him 131st on the publication’s annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

Skoll is fully plugged into the moneyed progressive globalist “philanthropic” network highlighted by Bill Gates and George Soros. In fact, Participant has received millions of dollars in Gates Foundation funding: $1.9 million in 2013 and $1.99 million in 2010.

A 2014 New York Times article makes clear that Participant was acting in concert with Gates to create propaganda:

For the last year Participant, an activist entertainment company that delivers movies with a message, has been quietly working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Knight Foundation and the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to answer a question vexing those who would use media to change the world.

Soros money is involved as well:

The Seattle gathering led to an association with the Annenberg school’s Norman Lear Center, which early last year established its Media Impact Project. That project, which received $4.2 million in combined financing from the Knight and Gates foundations and from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, then served as a consultant to Participant in creating its index.

Here is an exceedingly interesting point: Participant and its allies discovered that the radical LGBTQ agenda was not popular even among progressives just 9 years ago. That had to be changed:

In an inaugural general survey, which polled 1,055 of its viewers in March and April of this year, Chad Boettcher, Participant’s executive vice president for social action, and Caty Borum Chattoo, a researcher and communications professor at American University, found some perhaps surprising results.

Even among the presumably progressive Participant audience, crime ranked near the top of the list of 40 primary concerns. It was cited by 73 percent of respondents as an important social issue, placing it just behind human rights, health care and education.

Gay rights, female empowerment and prison sentencing reform, by contrast, ranked near the bottom of the list, while climate change was stuck in the middle, a concern among 59 percent of respondents. Digital intellectual property issues, at 38 percent, brought up the rear.

Let’s examine how Disney and ABC are feverishly working to make that change happen.

A 2021 Variety article explains how the “Our America” series would be pressed onto the eight ABC affiliates owned by Disney. Note the major-market presence:

“Our America: A Year of Activism” will stream on news apps for ABC stations ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles , ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno….

Under the oversight of ABC Owned TV Stations’ Maxine Crooks, vice president of talent development, and Jennifer Mitchell, senior VP of content development, the race and culture content team recruited a group of executive producers, as well as journalists at all eight of ABC’s stations, to both handle the new specials but also assist in making sure that the local outlets’ live news programming properly reflects the diversity of their audiences.

Here’s how it looks in action. GenderCool and other flagrant trans kid propaganda in action on local ABC stations presented as “news.” The crucial takeaway is not how silly it all is but how artificial and plastic these “real-life accounts” are. It’s all part of a carefully constructed agenda that was years in the making.

Houston ABC affiliate:

Richie knew not every trans youth has that supportive environment. That’s partly what led him into advocacy work, something he first became involved with when he was 12.

New York City ABC affiliate:

Discussions that are happening in families across the country.

Los Angeles ABC affiliate:

“My pronouns are he/him. I do advocacy with the Gender Cool project. But I have also been doing a lot at my school since I was the first transgender student at my school,” Alex said.

Raleigh ABC affiliate:

“People are trying to make me not who I am.”

The more one digs into ABC and transgenderism, the sicker it gets. An official ABC News clip on a program called “Soul of a Nation” could not be more explicit and aberrant in promoting trans kids:

An ABC “Soul of a Nation” episode titled “Freedom to Exist” is even more over-the-top:

“With legislation targeting the transgender community at an all-time high, The Freedom to Exist spotlights trans stories, featuring an exclusive interview with Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page,” a blurb under the full video available on the ABC website proclaims.

At the 13:27 mark of the video, a mother talks about accepting her son’s claim to being a girl:

When the words finally came, and Willow could express herself and say that she wanted to present as a girl, that’s when things started to kind of come into light for me, that I had a transgender child.

Isn’t anyone struck by how bizarre all this is? A supremely weird testimonial to “transgender trailblazers” is prominently accompanied by the ABC News logo:

Former flagship news program “Nightline” is mustered into action as well. This was posted on July 14:

“He was just 10 when he came out to his family as transgender.”

This is the same “Nightline” episode that features the hideous comments about teens “going through the wrong puberty” made by Biden administration official Levine.

A literally Satanic spiritual attack has been unleashed upon Americans via the leading children’s entertainment corporation in the nation. Subversive billionaire elites are playing their part. And then there is that laundry list of brand-name companies actively along for the ride.

It will only get worse until regular Americans in large enough numbers profoundly change their discretionary spending and entertainment habits.

