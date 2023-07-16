Check the long list of corporations and federal agencies aggressively pushing demonic transgenderism

Special to WorldTribune.com, July 16, 2023

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Boycotts from outraged consumers are crippling Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch InBev and retail giant Target as the companies pay a high price for their heavy-handed promotion of transgenderism. But the cancer of big-brand support for this fringe and bizarre agenda, so often aimed at children, is not going away anytime soon. It is far too entrenched in the warped culture of a Big Corporate America that has long lost touch with its customer base.

In June, World Tribune documented how a radical transgender kids’ organization called GenderCool was allowed to use the flagship morning program of NBC to promote this evil agenda under the guise of “news.” In February 2018, then-star network host Megyn Kelly presided over one of the most offensive segments ever aired on network television, an episode of the “Megyn Kelly Today” show dedicated to celebrating transgender children.

“GenderCool seeks to normalize the concept of child transgenderism. The organization works to embed transgenderism, particularly child transgenderism, into media, business, and entertainment,” Breitbart notes.

GenderCool is being aided in this effort through the active partnership of scores of leading U.S. corporations via an organization called Out & Equal. From its website:

Out & Equal is the premier organization working exclusively on LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Through our worldwide programs, Fortune 500 partnerships and our annual Workplace Summit conference, we help LGBTQ+ people thrive and support organizations creating a culture of belonging for all.

We partner with Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and organizations across industries and diverse missions to provide LGBTQ+ executive leadership development, comprehensive D&I training and consultation, and professional networking opportunities that build inclusive and welcoming work environments.

Out & Equal CEO Erin Uritus is a proud parent of a gender-confused child:

As a CEO of a global LGBTQ+ organization, and as the parent of a gender expansive child, and a Queer person myself, I want to tell you about the landscape of hope that I see…

The organization works hand-in-hand with GenderCool to promote transgenderism among kids. A “Take Action for Trans Youth” post on the Out & Equal website co-authored by Uritus and GenderCool Founder Jennifer Grosshandler declares:

Out & Equal and The GenderCool Project are LGBTQ+ organizations that work to create cultures of belonging in workplaces, schools, and communities where every transgender and nonbinary person can live authentically and thrive. But more importantly, the two of us are the parents of beautiful, smart, and immensely loved transgender and nonbinary children. We know that when people simply have the chance to meet our children, their opinions change. They see what we see. Thriving, kind, hard-working kids.

There are hundreds of thousands of transgender and nonbinary children who are thriving in every community across this country. And the population is growing rapidly.

That last paragraph is extremely disturbing, and clearly reveals the expansionist spirit of this aberrant movement aimed at America’s youth.

Now, let’s take a look at the laundry list of brand-name corporations partnered with Out & Equal.

The Board of Directors for Out & Equal includes executives from Bank of America, Dell Computers, Disney, HP, Marriott International, MSNBC and NBC News, TD Bank, Walmart and Wells Fargo.

In an incredible display of a total lack of journalism ethics, board member Yvette M. Miley serves as Senior Vice President for MSNBC and NBC News. From her Out & Equal bio:

Miley is responsible for talent management and development of news personnel both on and off camera. She is the executive in charge of weekend, overnight, breaking news and special events programming on MSNBC as well as NBC’s “Early Today” broadcasts. Additionally, Miley is the Head of Diversity and Inclusion for NBC News and MSNBC and NBC Sports focused on the retention and recruitment of leading journalists in the industry. She reports to both MSNBC President Phil Griffin and NBC News President Noah Oppenheim.

Is that “Megyn Kelly Today” propaganda show beginning to make more sense now?

GenderCool is listed as a Community Partner of Out & Equal in the group’s 2022 Workplace Summit Impact Report (see page 12 of pdf).

A similar page can be found on the Out & Equal website.

Here is a featured quote from the Impact Report:

“At eight years old, I learned the word transgender, and something just clicked. It was like putting on your favorite pair of jeans. They fit so right; they made me feel more me. I finally had language to explain to my parents and friends who I was. I knew I wasn’t alone.” – Rebekah Bruesehoff, GenderCool Project.

And here is another:

“I wanted to do my part and contribute to a long line of people who had made it possible for me to be there…when I entered that hearing, I had a purpose…our voices matter. It really hit me when I was 12. I lobbied state legislatures with my mom for the first time. And having adults listen to me at such a young age showed me how my power and my voice can create change.” – Stella Keating, GenderCool Project, the youngest transgender person ever to testify in front of the United State Senate in support of the Equality Act.

An exhaustive array of well-known corporate logos accompany the GenderCool logo.

Here are just a very few of the names:

Defense contractors Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies (all in the high-tier “Gold” partner category).

CVS, Geico, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Kohl’s, McDonald’s, Mars (M&M’s and other popular candies), Microsoft, Target, Toyota.

Federal agencies/departments the CIA, U.S. State Department, FDA and USDA are listed as official “partners” of the radical group.

A “Premier Session” of the 2022 Workplace Summit was titled “Deep in the Heart: Texas as Case Study for Navigating Anti-LGBTQ Bills.”

It featured a GenderCool staffer working side-by-side with leading corporation figures:

Presenters:

Erik Day He/Him, Senior Vice President, Global Small Business Sales, Dell Technologies

Landon Richie He/Him, GenderCool Board of Director and Champion Alum, The GenderCool Project

Monique Evans She/Her, Senior Commercial Loan Closing Representative, Wells Fargo

Rodríguez-Mahé He/Him/El, Senior Director Marketing, PepsiCo Frito-Lay North America

A highlighted quote from Monique Evans of Wells Fargo bangs the drum for trans kids:

“When it comes to the transgender kids’ issues, specifically, I’m thinking of my friend Amber Briggle [who] testified down at the Texas Capital, because the reality is… and she’s vocal about this… because she’s a trans kid’s mom. I identify as trans, and although it didn’t affect my mom, it could have been my mom in the same situation.”

Another session titled “Coming Out Again: Neurodiversity in the Workplace” featured a “professional queer” “Diversity Leader” at IBM.

And then there was this:

NBC News Panel – Rainbow Capitalism: Progress, Politics and Pinkwashing

Presenters:

Lindsey Reiser She/Her, MSNBC Anchor & NBC News Correspondent, Comcast NBCUniversal

Matt Lavietes He/Him, Reporter, NBC

Nadine Smith She/Her, CEO, Equality Florida

Equality Florida is a vigorous promoter of the transgender youth agenda in the Sunshine State.

Florida, which recently passed a law banning gender transition medical procedures for minors, seems to be very much on the minds of these corporate transgender activists these days. The 2023 Out & Equal Workplace Summit is being held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando from September 11-14.

A picture of CEO Uritus standing alongside Mickey Mouse highlights the conclusion of the 2022 Workplace Summit Impact Report. How fitting for an organization so clearly focused on targeting kids.

Big Corporate America is far more diseased than you think.

