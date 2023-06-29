No joke: CIA veteran who headed Facebook’s 2020 ‘misinformation’ op promoted ahead of 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2023

An ex-CIA agent who played a key role on the Facebook “misinformation” team responsible for censoring media outlets, including WorldTribune.com, during and after the 2020 election has been promoted to “Head of Elections Policies” at Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Aaron Berman, who served at the CIA between March 2002 and July 2019, left the agency and joined Facebook, where he became a senior product policy manager for “misinformation,” Breitbart News reported on June 22.

According to Berman, he “built the misinformation policy team’s U.S. workforce and put policies into practice during critical events.”

Berman does not identify what these “critical events” were, but his time in Facebook’s “misinformation” department “coincides with the runup to the 2020 election, in which Facebook and other social media platforms censored leading Republican voices and conservative news sites with the guidance of deep state-linked entities,” Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari noted.

In May, Berman appears to have been promoted to “Head of Elections Policies” at Facebook.

On his LinkedIn profile, Berman describes the role as follows:

Leads a team responsible for elections-related content policies worldwide. Oversees policy development, advises senior executives, coordinates with teams on implementation via technical and human workflows, and represents Meta with external stakeholders. Puts policies into practice on key elections.

According to Zuckerberg, it was the U.S. intelligence community, specifically the FBI, that warned the company of an imminent “Russian propaganda dump” shortly before the New York Post published the first of its stories on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” Facebook, along with other leading social media platforms, quickly suppressed the story.

Jim Hanson, president of information warfare analysis and consulting firm WorldStrat, told the New York Post in December 2022 that Meta took a particular interest in bringing former intelligence operatives after being stunned by the 2016 presidential election results.

“The ones who are ideologically aligned with the woke Left saw the danger of Trump and they wanted to affect that and the way they could be most influential was taking over our shared information space,” Hanson said. “And they moved to the socials. And they were successful.”

“The ability of Americans to get information that doesn’t go through a leftist lens doesn’t exist,” Hanson added. “You cannot ask a question online that doesn’t come back to you with a leftists filtered answer.”

According to Berman’s Linkedin profile, he enjoyed positions of considerable influence at the CIA, including “supervising teams of dozens of analysts and with multi-million-dollar budgets,” and leading briefings for members of congress and National Security Council members.

Berman said he wrote for and edited the President’s Daily Brief, a top-secret document prepared by the U.S. intelligence community which is given to the president each morning.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish