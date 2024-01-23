Newly elected Pennsylvania school board reclaims school’s Native American mascot

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 23, 2024

The newly elected school board in a Pennsylvania community has reclaimed a local high school’s popular tribesman mascot.

The Southern York County School District (SYCSD) school board voted 7-2 on Thursday to allow Susquehannock High School in York County to bring back its traditional Warriors name.

“This vote was the Lexington & Concord moment in the effort to defeat cancel culture,” Native American activist and historian Andre Billeaudeuax told Fox News Digital, after lobbying on behalf of the traditional image that pays homage to the Indigenous Susquehannock people.

All seven votes in favor of reclaiming the Warriors name were case by members who were elected after a the board voted to remove the logo in 2021.

The report which led to the mascot’s removal from Susquehannock High School relied heavily on information provided by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). The powerful Washington, D.C.-based lobbying group, which is supported by taxpayer dollars and by leftist activist groups, is the same group that led efforts to encourage the NFL’s Washington, D.C. franchise — now the Commanders — to ditch the Redskins name.

Jennifer Henkel, a mother of three children and one of the new school board members, told Fox News Digital: “This movement was about erasing Native American culture and I wasn’t about to stand for it.”

the North Dakota-based Native American Guardians Association (NAGA), which presented to the school board its case in favor of reclaiming the mascot, said in a statement: “The SYCSD school board stands as a role model and blueprint for other communities fighting for their Native names and imagery.”

“It took a lot of bravery for people in York County to stand up and fight back against the agenda, like David against Goliath, and the difference they made is incredible,” said Billeaudeaux.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines