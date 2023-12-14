New York Times doctors Hunter Biden quote

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2023

The New York Times smells Pulitzer.

Words once mattered at the once-legendary New York Times.

The leftist legacy media outlet on Wednesday altered a quote from Hunter Biden with the clear aim, critics say, of protecting Joe Biden.

What the New York Times said Hunter Biden said:

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”

What Hunter Biden actually said:

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not *financially* involved in my business.”

Can another Pulitzer Prize be headed to 620 Eighth Ave.? After all, The New York Times still refuses to give back the Pulitzer it was awarded for its false coverage of Trump-Russia collusion.

Revolver News noted: “Sadly, the Old Gray Lady, once a beacon of journalism, is actively spreading disinformation while simultaneously condemning others for supposedly doing the same. This is the current state of our shameless propaganda media, and they wonder why the American people don’t trust them.”

An October poll from Gallup found that Americans’ trust in media has fallen to a historic low. Just 32 percent say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media. A record-high number (39 percent), say they don’t trust the media at all.

Before we go, let’s fix that lead sentence, New York Times-style:

The New York Times smells.

This is so bad. @nytimes doctored what Hunter said today, leaving out the key word. Wow. NYT: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.” Hunter: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not *financially* involved in my business.” pic.twitter.com/cDQEnShr6n — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 13, 2023

