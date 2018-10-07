New York mayor rebuffs homeless activist who confronted him during workout

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2018

It has become routine to see activists confronting Republican senators and members of the Trump administration in restaurants, outside of their homes, in elevators and other public spaces.

What about Democratic officials working out in the gym? Is confronting them crossing the line?

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio admonished a homeless activist who confronted him during his daily exercise session at the Park Slope Y on Oct. 5.

A group of VOCAL-NY activists interrupted the mayor’s workout to demand more affordable housing for the homeless, the New York Post reported.

“I’m in the middle of doing my workout, I can’t do this now,” the mayor responded when confronted by a female activist with the group. De Blasio’s security detail then blocked the activists as hizzoner “quickly got up and scurried away,” the Post’s report said.

One of the activists, Nathylin Flowers Adesegun, told Patch NYC: “He made it clear that his morning workout was more important to him. Am I just supposed to stay homeless?”

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters famously said of Trump administration officials: “For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president ‘no I can’t hang with you, this is wrong this is unconscionable and we can’t keep doing this to children.’ ”

The activists asked that the mayor provide at least 30,000 extra units for the city’s homeless.

“Why won’t you commit more housing for homeless New Yorkers Mayor de Blasio?” one activist asked. “Five percent is not adequate!”

“Mayor de Blasio may love working out, but his plan for housing homeless New Yorkers is just weak,” the Post quoted Coalition for the Homeless policy director Giselle Routhier as saying. “This is simply unacceptable and perpetuates the ‘Tale of Two Cities’ he vowed to fix.”

