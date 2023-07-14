New York City architect arrested in Long Island serial killings

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 14, 2023

A 59-year-old New York City architect, has been arrested in connection to Long Island’s Gilgo Beach serial killings, reports say.

Rex Heuermann was taken into custody over the slayings of four women who were found wrapped in burlap and dumped within days of each other in late 2010, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Between 2010 and 2011, police on Long Island found the remains of 11 different individuals along a beach highway on Long Island. A suspect eluded investigators for more than a decade. The suspect, Hueremann, is a resident of Massapequa Park and is an architect who calls himself a “troubleshooter” working alongside New York City’s Department of Buildings.

The serial killer investigation initially started with the “Gilgo Four.” Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, and Melissa Barthelemy are believed to have been the first victims, according to Fox News.

After that, more bodies started being discovered, including one that was in multiple places. Jessica Taylor was discovered in 2011, but police believe part of her might have been found eight years earlier and 40 miles away, according to Fox News. An unknown child was also found among the dead.

Hueremann had been on the radar of the special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force for at least a year — and was arrested after being linked by DNA, a source told The Post.

Police on Friday also removed a cooler from Heuermann’s home, a source told The Post.

Heuermann is the president of his own Fifth Avenue-based company, RH Architecture Design, which he’s had since 1994 — 10 years before the Long Island murders.

In a video posted to social media in February of 2022, Heuermann boasted about his work history with his architecture firm, where he served clients including American Airlines and Catholic Charities.

“I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987,” Heuermann told the interviewer.

The clip was posted on Feb. 17, 2022, more than 11 years after the bodies of four women were found wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

