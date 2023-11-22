New video from Lara Logan puts Ray Epps at almost every key ignition point on Jan. 6, 2021

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2023

In the third of a series, Truth in Media’s Lara Logan reveals never-before-seen video which puts Ray Epps at practically every point where tensions were ignited between protesters and police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Logan continued to ask the question: Why was Ray Epps treated as a victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?

Logan’s interview with The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is featured prominently in the video. Hoft and the Gateway Pundit have been instrumental in exposing the truth of J6 that leftist media and the Democrat Party does not want Americans to see.

Logan and Hoft discussed the J6 “criminal act” that sent at least eight Trump supporters to prison.

Those Trump supporters are serving prison sentences for touching a massive Trump sign that was moved toward police at a barricade. Several video angles show Epps holding the sign.

Hoft notes that Epps is seen “pushing this sign directly at police and then pushing the crowd as the sign moved toward the police line.”

Anyone who touched the sign — an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors — was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences. With the exception of Epps.

Logan’s report also shows evidence of police throwing tear gas into a peaceful crowd of Trump supporters.

When Ray Epps urged people to trespass inside the Capitol, he knew it was a crime because he had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass in Pennsylvania from 2015. He wasn’t the only one removed from the FBI suspects list – so what really happened on J6? pic.twitter.com/oIbaklzqh5 — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 20, 2023

