New video casts 2nd death on Jan. 6 in new light

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2021

Democrats and Big Media claim that Rosanne Boyland, who died during the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was either “trampled to death by pro-Trump rioters” or died of a drug overdose.

Roseanne Boyland

Newly released video sheds new light on what many observers say was the second death of a protester (the shooting of Ashli Babbitt being the first) at the hands of police on Jan. 6.

The newly released video shows Boyland was beaten by Capitol Police.

The video seems to confirm previous reports from The Gateway Pundit suggesting that Boyland was killed by U.S. Capitol Police.

Team Biden’s Department of Justice continues to refuse to release thousands of hours of footage from Jan. 6.

Big League Politics revealed that the video, released by the FBI, “appears to show U.S. Capitol Police kicking the 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland to death.”

Other video, posted to Rumble, shows what the video’s poster described as Trump supporters attempting to give CPR to Boyland “after she was beaten” by police who “do nothing to help.”

Big League Politics noted that other footage the government was forced to release showed peaceful Trump supporters strolling through the Capitol after being let in without a struggle.

